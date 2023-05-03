Northeastern searching for school board candidates to fill vacant seat

Northeastern school board member Vanessa Snell asked residents to consider running for an open seat that, as of Wednesday, does not have any candidates.

“Rember election day is in two weeks,” Snell, who is not running again, said. “We need somebody for Region 2.”

The school board seat specifically represents residents from Manchester Borough, Mt. Wolf Borough and Newberry Township.

Snell suggested a resident considered becoming a write-in candidate and everyone to vote.

“Think of it as you’re on the forefront of changing and putting a new face on the district or continue the wonderful progress we’ve been having,” she said.

There are seven of the nine seats that are up for grabs at this upcoming election.

MORE:'The person I wanted to be': York City Police Department's Tiff Lowe breaks the 'generational curse'

MORE:York County Realtors struggle with sluggish market: 'There's just no inventory'

MORE:With election looming, CASA continues negotiations with county

Tyler Kramlick and Mark Jackson are running to reclaim their Region 1 seats. Debra Riek and Tiedra Marshall are running to retain their Region 3 seats they were bored into by the school board after two board members resigned in 2022. The seats are available for two-year terms.

Michel Eriksen is running for a Region 1 seat while Chris Leathery, Sara Keefer and Travis Coeyman are running for Region 3.

In other board news, the general fund budget was pulled out of the action items for a roll call vote and passed.

“Was a difficult year for this one,” Snell said after thanking those who participated in the finance committee discussions. “But we’ll make it through it.”

Kramlick reminded residents there are no tax increases.

The board approved installing an inclusive playground at Spring Forge Intermediate School for $164,877. The district will use the same process to upgrade the playground as it previously did at Orendorf Elementary. River Valley Landscapes will create it.

The board accepted High School principal Mathew Gay’s resignation. He will be the next assistant superintendent at West Shore School District.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.