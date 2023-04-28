Teen musical showcase coming Sunday to The Pullo Center

York County students will show off their talent by performing a musical from each of their spring plays at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Pullo Center.

This musical showcase is a part of Encore, a program that awards scholarships to seniors from each high school. The seniors are picked based on factors such as academic achievement and theatrical experience. This year, Encore will give away $30,000 in scholarships.

The Master of Ceremonies is Brian Tate, register of Wills and Clerks of Orphans' Court.

To see the list of what schools performed which musicals this year, go to https://yorkencoreawards.com/schools/.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased through https://pullocenter.york.psu.edu/.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.