Central York plans school board candidate forum for Monday night

Voters in the Central York School District will be able to meet school board candidates Monday night in an event organized by the Parent Teacher Organization.

The forum starts at 7 p.m. Monday in the high school cafeteria at 601 Mundis Mill Rd., York. Each candidate will be introduced and there will be a moderated question and answer session. Questions will come from those attending the event.

Five seats will be up for grabs in this board’s election. Four of the five current board members did not file to run for another term: Kyle King, Jodie Grothe, Vickie Guth and Daniella Allison.

Wendy Crane, a current board member, and seven other people filed to run for the open seats.

To learn more about the candidates, visit https://www.cysd.k12.pa.us/our-district/news-and-events/post-details/~board/cyhs-news-events/post/cysd-meet-the-candidates-night.

The district has faced a number of recent challenges, including developing new curricula for various grade levels and grappling with the fallout from an initial 2021 book ban and a the subsequent ban of two books — "Push" by Sapphire and "Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah Maas — that drew protest from high school students.

Most recently, the district is considering a rating system for every book in the library system.

