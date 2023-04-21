Northeastern to conduct another scan on high school renovations

Northeastern school officials approved a second thermal scan of the high school renovation project now that the work is completed on the long-delayed project.

A previous inspection and thermal scan of the high school showed that insulation in various parts of the school had fallen down or was missing entirely. Brian Geller, the district’s director of operations, said the contractor, Lobar, has since repaired those areas at its own expense.

Board president Mike Redding suggested doing a second scan, to which the board agreed. On Monday, the board agreed to do a second scan, which can cost up to $4,100.

Several change orders were on the agenda, as well. Tyler Kramlick, the board vice president, said the solicitor's office said it is OK to release the funds now to the contractors.

MORE:Teen arrested with loaded 9mm in York Suburban High parking lot: Police

MORE:Central York students, fed up over book ban, plan to issue administrators an ultimatum

MORE:Dispute between Wrightsville mayor and council escalates — this time over code enforcement

In other board news, Superintendent Stacey Sidle announced the bees that were in the high school left the building in less than a week on their own accord.

The homecoming court was invited for a homecoming/prom celebration at the Northeastern Senior Center. Ryan Middleton, a Northeastern High School teacher, said this is a good way to connect with the community. He hopes he can build on homecoming traditions.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

West Shore School District announced Northeastern High School Principal Mathew Gay was announced as the next assistant superintendent. The West Shore school board approved his appointment. He will replace currently serving Assistant Superintendent Jamie Whye who is retiring after nine years working for the district.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.