South Western rejects policy restricting transgender students — but vows to revisit the issue

Elected officials from the Hanover-based South Western School District roundly rejected a proposal Wednesday night that would require all students to use the bathrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificates.

In an 8-to-1 vote, the school board denied the proposal that was put forth by one of the members, Matthew Gelazela. However, the board agreed to send the matter to its attorney and possibly consider a proposal at a later date.

Wednesday night's meeting, which lasted for more than three hours, drew dozens of parents and community members, many of whom spoke out during the public comment periods.

Naomi Asper, a former student and parent who spoke during the public period, questioned why the district's elected officials were even discussing where students are going to the bathroom.

"Do better Mustangs," she said. "Be better. Our kids' lives depend on it."

A number of parents also spoke in favor of Gelazela's proposal, which was nearly identical to one passed in December by the Red Lion Area School Board, which itself has drawn allegations of discrimination.

"Telling someone the truth is not discrimination," said one parent, Julie Handy.

The truth, according to Handy, is that transgender people do not exist.

Questions surrounding how schools accommodate transgender students — as well as allegations of bullying against them — have cropped up in a number of districts recently, including Central York and York Suburban.

State legislatures nationwide, including in Pennsylvania, are taking up a raft of policies restricting trans students from joining athletic teams, using restrooms and having access to gender-affirming health care.

Most recently, Kentucky state lawmakers passed one of the nation's most restrictive anti-trans laws over a veto from that state's governor. On the same day, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill banning hormone therapy and reversible puberty blockers for those under the age of 18.

Gelazela, the South Western board member behind that district's anti-trans policy proposal, said he urged the board to discuss this last May and again on a board retreat in January. He said he isn’t giving up on the issue, suggesting that the legal ramifications can be dealt with later in court.

“If we don’t fight on that hill, what hill will we fight on?” Gelazela said.

His proposal gained traction last month after several district residents appeared before the board to demand a policy similar to Red Lion's.

The board itself didn't spend much time discussing Gelazela's proposal, despite significant turnout and impassioned statements provided by community members during public comment. After a comparatively brief consideration, Board President Ray Mummert suggested the board table the issue until next month's meeting.

“I don’t know where else we are going to go with this tonight,” he said.

Superintendent Jay Burkhart, as part of the board's consideration, recounted the ongoing renovations the district is undergoing to bathrooms across the district. He noted that there are eight boys' and eight girls' bathrooms in the high school.

The renovations, Burkhart said, would add 13 single or private restrooms for students and another 13 for staff. There are also individual stalls in the locker rooms for changing. Teachers monitor student behavior, he noted, and any uncomfortable student can get changed in a private bathroom or at a delayed time.

Burkhart said several parents have raised concerns about transgender and nonbinary students. The district, he said, does not have a current formal policy with regard to which bathrooms transgender students use. Rather, it follows the court precedent set in Doe v. Boyertown, which stipulates that transgender students use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.

If a student doesn’t identify a specific gender, Burkhart said, they use the rooms matching their gender assigned at birth. It wasn't clear whether Burkhart was referring to nonbinary students.

After the vote against Gelazela's policy proposal, the board agreed to circle back to the matter following legal review. Two of the board members suggested treating this like a normal policy proposal, meaning that it would have a policy prepared in advance of the meeting rather than drafting one during a meeting.

