Mental health fundraiser, vigil to be held as Red Lion grieves recent deaths of two teens

A Red Lion father's mental health awareness fundraiser, previously scheduled for Friday, has gained new poignancy in the wake of one local boy's suicide and another's shooting death.

“We have a lot of people in our community who suffer from mental health issues," said Gypsy Manson, who's organized the event Still Pushing. "We’ve had a high rate of teen suicide in our area.”

Manson said one of his own children has struggled with mental health issues. He organized the event to help raise money for a variety of groups that offer social services to other children.

Since last year's event, Manson said several local teens have lost their lives to suicide. That included Red Lion Area Senior High School student J. Carson Capik, who was found dead in February.

The concert is planned from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at 190 S. Charles St., Red Lion. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Seven bands will perform, including the alternative rock band Before The End, made up of five York-area teens who performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during the annual High School Rock Off. Manson said he hopes, because music helps, that some teens will see the five teens on stage and feel brave enough to try it out, too.

Food trucks will be there, along with raffles and more.

Manson is organizing the event with the help of Red Lion Recreation, Suicide Prevention of York, 18 South Youth Ministries, National Alliance on Mental Health York-Adams Counties and Building Bridges for Brianna.

These groups will have stations at the event for anyone who needs to talk or acquire resources. Manson said some teens don’t know about available resources, and he hopes this will help connect the teens to the organizations such as Building Bridges for Brianna, which is the go-between for families in need on a waiting list.

"I’ve lived here for three years," Manson said. "I know my kids have lost a few friends locally, and there’s just so much turmoil.”

After a child’s suicide, the community focuses on the child and their family, Manson said, but the other students need help, too. They don’t have a lot of resources and are put on waiting lists to get help. He’s hoping this gets the teens closer to the help or resources they need.

The Pennsylvania State Police will also be attending the event to distribute free gun locks and gun safety information in the wake of the April 1 shooting death of 12-year-old Kain Heiland by another local student.

No arrests have been made Kain's shooting as of Thursday afternoon.

A vigil — set up by students and not Manson — is also planned from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairmount Park, 108 Boundary Ave. Manson said the students from that vigil will not be charged entry into the concert.

If you've experienced thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 in the United States. You can find more information at988lifeline.org.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.