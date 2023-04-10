York County seniors prepare for prom: Dates, locations and more

Prom season is almost here as the school year comes to a close across York County.

School districts are beginning to announce dates for their end-of-year formal dances, with the first of them coming April 21.

Did we miss your school's prom information? Please send the details to mwillse@yorkdispatch.com.

Here are the proms across York County:

Northeastern's prom is 6 p.m. April 21 at Wisehaven Event Center.

Spring Grove starts at 6 p.m. April 22 at Wyndham Garden.

According to South Western’s calendar, their prom is 6 p.m. April 22.

York Tech is 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 28 at the Wisehaven Event Center.

Dover Area is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 29 at Wisehaven. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

West York Prom is 6 p.m. April 29 at Wyndham Garden.

Hanover is 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 5 at Hanover Country Club.

Susquehannock is 6 to 10 p.m. May 6 at Valencia Ballroom.

Red Lion’s prom is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 6 at the Wisehaven Event Center.

Cedar Cliff seniors will begin arriving at 6:15 p.m. May 15 at Penn Harris Hotel for the district's prom.

York Suburban's prom is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 19 at Regent’s Glen Outdoor Venue.

Eastern's is 6 to 10 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., on May 19 at the Eden Resort in Lancaster.

Northern York's prom is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 20 at Wyndham Gardens.

Red Land's prom starts at 6 p.m. May 20 at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel.

Dallastown prom is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 20 at the Wisehaven Event Center. The senior party is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 21 at the Dallastown Area High School.

Central York’s calendar shows their prom date is May 20. More information has yet to be determined, according to the district.

