State police still investigating Red Lion boy's death

State police are still investigating a Red Lion boy’s April 1 shooting death.

Trooper James Grothey, of the Pennsylvania State Police, asked for the community's patience as investigators continue the work of piecing together the sequence of events that led to the slaying of 12-year-old Kain Heiland.

Kain's death prompted a public display of mourning, including a vigil last week and public speculation about the events surrounding it. Grothey asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at the state police barracks in Loganville, 717-428-1011.

Kain died April 1 after a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot him in the back with a .380-caliber handgun. Police continue investigating and have no updates to add. As of Monday, no charges have been filed.

Several fundraisers have popped up in local businesses along with a GoFundMe account made by a family friend to help cover funeral costs and other expenses that has raised more than $20,000.

