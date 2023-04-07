Student's shooting death hits close to home for district reeling from another's recent suicide

The loss of 12-year-old Kain Heiland hit close to home for Red Lion Area Superintendent Robert Walker.

“We got to spend some fine days on the playground together,” Walker said during the school board's Thursday night meeting, explaining he was one of Heiland’s “go-to people.”

It was an emotional moment for the community as Walker expressed his condolences to the family of Heiland, who he described as a "wonderful young woman."

Heiland died April 1 after a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot him in the back with a .380-caliber handgun. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and, as of Friday afternoon, no charges have been filed.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account that, as of Friday, had raised $18,000 to help cover funeral and other expenses.

Walker acknowledged the Red Lion Area Junior High staff, the school’s Principal Amy Landis and the support staff for the work they have done so far and will likely continue to do in the upcoming weeks. He also acknowledged the hard work of local law enforcement and counseling staff.

“Ultimately, we are seeking to develop some type of guiding coalition within our school and our communities to help our students be able to feel connected and develop a greater sense of purpose,” he said.

Heiland is the second Red Lion Area student to die this year.

Red Lion Area Senior High School student J. Carson Capik's mother reported him missing in February when he did not return home from a school function. State police confirmed Capik was found dead of a suspected suicide.

The district is also being sued by the mother of Zachary Kirchner, a 15-year-old high school freshman who committed suicide April 20, 2021. The mother, Hope Amspacher, claimed her son was bullied for months due to his sexual orientation and even though the school was notified, officials did not address the problem. The lawsuit was filed Feb. 17.

In December, Red Lion's school board made an emergency directive requiring students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that correlate with their gender at birth or a gender-neutral option. The board's directive came after hearing parents complain about transgender students using the bathrooms and locker rooms that correlate with their gender identity.

The board promised a public forum so residents may share their thoughts about the bathrooms and locker rooms. Days before the event, the district announced the forum was postponed due to safety issues with no promised new date. Since then, community members repeatedly pressed the district for answers about the policy and the scheduling of the meeting.

On Thursday night, school officials said they were still working on the matter but declined to provide specifics.

The school board meets next at 7 p.m. April 20. The meetings can be attended in person at 696 Delta Road, Red Lion, or watched through virtually through a zoom link the district provides on its website at https://www.rlasd.net/.

