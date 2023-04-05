Northeastern principal leaves as district refuses to provide documents

Northeastern School District officials formally accepted the resignation this week of Peter Fernandez, the principal whose middle school was the center of a bullying controversy.

At Monday night's meeting, the school board voted to accept Fernandez's resignation and separation agreement. District officials refused to provide the document to The York Dispatch, which has filed a Right-to-Know request for it.

Fernandez and other school officials declined or have not responded to requests for comment.

Over the last few months, residents, students and staff told the board about problems in the middle school such as bullying, vandalism, lack of transparency and violence.

During the Feb. 20 board meeting, middle school student Sydney Eschbach told the board of how she was assaulted — hit so hard she had to sit down to catch her breath. Math teacher Mattison Prematta told the board she felt like a sitting duck.

At the time, Board President Mike Redding said safety is the board's number one priority and that the board was addressing the issue. He said it was a personnel matter, so he couldn’t say much.

“When it comes to safety … you should not be afraid to go to school,” Redding said, during that meeting. “I’m sorry; it should not happen."

A little over a week later, Superintendent Stacey Sidle emailed parents to announce that Fernandez had been placed on leave. In late March, the school board named high school math teacher Jay Kipp as the middle school’s interim principal.

According to Fernandez’s Linkedin profile, he became the middle school principal in July 2021, previously serving as an assistant principal at Central York Middle School.

Sidle and Randi Payne, the district's assistant superintendent, announced their plans to retire at about the same time.