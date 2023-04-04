Community rallies to support family of slain Red Lion boy

As the Red Lion area reels from the loss of 12-year-old Kain Heiland, who died this past weekend from a gunshot, the community is stepping up in different ways to help, including the school district.

Red Lion Area School District is offering counseling services through administrators and counselors to students and staff. Other community partners will offer mental health services to the students.

"As a district, we will continue to seek out community resources and partnerships to support the needs of our students, faculty and staff," the district said in a statement.

It also extended its condolences to those involved.

Family of God Community Church will have a consolation and prayer support period at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the church’s gym, 147 First Ave.

Fundraisers are popping up on Red Lion’s community Facebook pages to support the family.

Kain was shot in the back Saturday night on the first block of First Avenue by another person and died of a wound to his chest, according to the report from the York County Coroner's Office. Pennsylvania State Police, who responded to call, said there is no danger to the public.