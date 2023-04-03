Coroner IDs boy killed by a gunshot Saturday in Red Lion

A 12-year-old Red Lion boy was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to a report from the York County Coroner's Office.

The boy, Kain Heiland, was found by Pennsylvania State Police in the first block of First Avenue, less than a mile from his East Prospect Street home, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lehigh Valley Hospital performed an autopsy that showed Kain was shot from behind and died of a gunshot wound to the chest in a homicide, the coroner's report said. The report emphasized that a homicide is any death at the hands of another person, and any criminal charges will be determined by law enforcement officials.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating but have determined the public is not in danger. Trooper James Grothey said they are not conducting interviews or releasing additional information at this time.

