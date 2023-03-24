Central York students wear red in silent protest of book ban, rating system

A few dozen students arrived at Central York High School on Friday donning red shirts and hoodies in protest of school administrators' removal of at least two books from the library.

On Monday night, some of the students plan to attend the district's school board meeting to voice their concerns. None of the student activists could be reached for comment Friday, during classes.

"You guessed it — wearing red," the school's Panther Anti-Racist Union (PARU) wrote in an Instagram post in advance of Friday's demonstration.

The student protesters' crimson attire stood out against the drab gray of Friday's overcast, rainy weather. On social media posts, the students noted that their efforts weren't targeted at Central York administrators, alone. They highlighted a growing nationwide trend of schools censoring books and cutting curriculum based on the religious or political objections of a vocal minority of parents.

PARU already mobilized in 2021 in response to a broader book ban that targeted dozens of works, predominantly from creators of color. More recently, administrators removed two books — including Sapphire's "Push," an account of childhood abuse and pregnancy — from the high school library.

Indeed, the students' red attire was inspired in part by the red book cover of a recent edition of "Push," which was adapted into the 2009 Oscar-winning film "Precious."

Last week, Superintendent Peter Aiken announced a set of new policies aimed at creating a rating system for all books in the school library system.

It remains unclear what specifically these policies will entail.

The school board's Monday agenda was not available online Friday afternoon, but a policy revision that gives parents, guardians and students the ability to review instructional materials was expected to be read a second time.

Central York students were right in their larger national view of the problem.

According to PEN America, Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for school book bans — with Central York leading the pack thanks to its 2021 book ban — based on data collected between July 2021 and June 2022. But Central York is far from alone in its censorship efforts.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is backing a bill that will ban certain books from all school libraries in the state if it is challenged successfully in one district. Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is running for governor in Louisiana, reported a list of nine books considered inappropriate for children; of which seven were LGBTQ narratives. The Associated Press also reported more than 2,500 books were challenged last year versus 566 challenges in 2019.

Closer to home, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Laurie Halse Anderson, an award-winning author, visited Central Bucks earlier this month to protest her books and others that could be banned. This started when the district passed a policy last year that didn’t allow sexualized content in library books. Since then, about 60 books have been challenged.

As Central York's policy currently sits, requires challenges to be submitted in writing to the building principal and assistant superintendent, who will meet with the teacher and department chairperson to review the material. The challenge can be escalated to a review committee, made up of administrators and staff, to inspect the material. The final escalation steps could be the superintendent and to the board.

The revision suggests changes such as any parent, guardian and student can challenge the material. The challenger would also have to meet with the teacher and building principal to resolve the matter before a written challenge. The limit was changed from just once per semester to once a semester per subject.

Along with this policy, another one was brought back for a second reading Monday. This policy outlines what resource materials are, from nonfiction and fiction books to multimedia and magazines, and what are Ad Hoc instructional materials and library resources. It puts the responsibility on the board to adopt all resource materials in the curriculum adoption process.

The superintendent will also report when new resources are needed. The administrator will work with staff on what needs to be adopted or changed. The policy explains the resource materials and board-approved curriculum will be made available to the public through a website. If passed, the assistant superintendent can make administrative regulations for selecting the materials and procedures for reconsideration.

The final adoption for these two policies is set for April 17.

While the board continues to revamp these policies, Aiken announced the district will create a rating system for the books in the library and identify books families may not be comfortable with. When the system is in place, the three challenged books will be reviewed again to see if they meet the new system’s requirements.

While the system is being built for the district, this isn’t a new idea.

In Texas, a state Republican lawmaker proposed a set of "movie-like ratings" that would require publishers to provide content ratings for all books sold to public and charter schools in the state. In Oklahoma, another Republican state lawmaker pitched a bill that would require public schools and libraries to designate a committee to review and classify the material in school libraries.

Moms For Liberty, the conservative activist group behind a lawsuit targeting an empathy-based program in the West Shore School District, already began rating books on its website. Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird," for example, received a level-2 teen guidance warning because of its racial subject matter.

Under that system, "Push" received a level-5 rating and the other book Central York banned from its high school library, Sarah J. Maas’s “A Court of Mist and Fury,” received a level-4 rating.

The Central York school board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday for a policy meeting followed by a 6:30 p.m. general meeting at 775 Marion Road, York. The meeting can also be viewed on the district's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWkB16bFmoScfZyxCVIuXhQ/.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.