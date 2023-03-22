Northeastern announces interim middle school principal

Northeastern School District officials named high school math teacher Jay Kipp as Northeastern Middle School's interim principal amid public outcry over bullying and vandalism.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Superintendent Stacey Sidle announced that the former principal, Peter Fernandez, was placed on leave. Sidle herself announced her retirement at about the same time.

The district's school board named Kipp as Fernandez's interim replacement on Monday night. Board President Mike Redding recommended the administration increase Kipp’s $5,000 stipend for his service in the role.

“We don’t even pay coaches those kinds of salaries," Redding said, "and we’re asking this individual to step in as the interim principal at the middle school.”

According to public salary data compiled by the Commonwealth Foundation, Kipp earned nearly $89,000 per year in the 2020-21 school year, the most recent available data.

Redding requested the board table the motion to extend student support specialist contracts. He explained he and board Vice President Tyler Kramlick, who was absent from the meeting, want to see a report on the impact of those positions and possibly look into mental health and other services.

“Both of us agree that it is becoming very clear that there is a big need for mental health support in our kids,” Redding said, adding he read several recent local police accounts of student mental health issues.

Other board members agreed they should look at reports on the impact from these positions.

Redding said he and Kramlick think a second school resource officer will help. After speaking with staff before the meeting, Redding said the vandalism isn’t as bad when the current officer is in the middle school.

“So walking the halls and checking the restrooms, also providing whatever it takes for Mr. Kipp to get this building under control, this board must support,” Redding said, adding if anyone has recommendations, tell them. “Whatever needs to happen at that building, we need to stand behind it and make sure it happens because it’s been let go way too long.”

Redding added that, based on the photos he sees daily, there is a struggle to bring the building back.

Several students and parents recently brought concerns about violence in the middle school to the district's attention.

“It kind of scares me to think that other kids might be having this happen to them and not really doing nothing about it,” one student, Sydney Eschbach, told the board at a meeting earlier this year.

Seventh-grade math teacher Mattison Prematta told the board she feels like a sitting duck. She recalled seeing two students point finger guns at her and say “gotcha.” Later on, she heard them talk about automatic weapons.

At last month's board meeting, residents came forward with more concerns such as Michelle Long for her granddaughter, Hayden Zile, who is fighting for her life because of alleged bullying in the school. Hayden told the board she tells people she doesn't go to school to learn. She gets bullied and goes home.

"Please, please, dear Lord, fix this," Long told the board.

While the district works on addressing issues at the middle school, they also brace for Superintendent Stacey Sidle and Assistant Superintendent Randi Payne’s retirements. Sidle’s last day is Aug. 30 and Payne’s last day is Jan. 1, 2024.

The board voted Monday night to use Templeton Advantage services, which would cost $15,000, plus travel and printing expenses, to aid in the search for Sidle’s replacement.

-Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.