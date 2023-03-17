Central York plans book rating system amid scrutiny over banned books

As Central York students began mobilizing protests against the school district's removal of one book from its library, officials revealed they had actually removed two.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Peter Aiken announced in a message to parents that the district was considering a new library rating system to help parents decide which books were appropriate for their students. He also said the district reviewed parental challenges against three books this school year, ultimately removing two of them from the high school library.

Aiken said the novel that was already known to have been removed — Sapphire's "Push," an account of childhood abuse and pregnancy that was adapted into the Oscar-winning movie "Precious" — was reviewed by two administrators, two teachers and a librarian.

That group ultimately chose to remove "Push," the superintendent said, because it "lacks quality literary structure and standards" in addition to containing sexual content and descriptions of abuse that "do not meet the standard of development appropriateness for independent reading material."

In addition to "Push," the young adult fantasy novel “Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas was removed at some point this year following a parental challenge, according to Aiken. The committee also reviewed but ultimately chose not to remove the novel "Sold" by Patricia McCormick, which dealt with child sex trafficking.

Central York will likely see major changes to what material students can access and how they can access them.

"Moving forward, some of the major work we will be undertaking is to create a rating system for the books in our library," Aiken said, in the written statement. "We will work to identify those books which may contain material not all families are comfortable with."

The current policy, which the school board is working on updating and will be considered again at a March 27 meeting, requires challenges to be submitted in writing to the building principal and assistant superintendent, who will meet with the teacher and department chairperson to review the material. If the challenge is further escalated, a review committee of administrators and staff will inspect the text. The challenge can further be escalated to the superintendent and, finally, the board. The current policy is available as it is online and the proposed changes are available through the board’s agenda.

Kasey Meehan, who serves as PEN America's Freedom to Read program director, said the process of deciding which books are acceptable for young readers is a complicated one.

“It’s definitely tricky,” she said, "but PEN America’s definition of a ban is when a book that was previously available is removed from access."

By the plain definition, Meehan said, Central York's recent actions constitute a book ban. She added that PEN America recommends that school districts be as transparent as possible when deciding such matters. The policies should be readily available and an updated list of the challenged books, who made the challenge and the explanation for the challenge should all be publicly available.

Aiken said Central York's new rating and challenge policies are still being worked out.

Sapphire, the author of "Push," told The York Dispatch that removing material from school libraries effectively closes young minds off from the world, she said, likening it to placing the child in jail with no access to an attorney.

“It is a far, far more violent act,” Sapphire said, explaining that once a banned book is gone, children won't know about it at all. “It just won’t exist.”

Central York students from the Panthers Anti-Racist Union have already launched a response to the district's actions, including calling for weekly protest days in which students are encouraged to wear red — the color of the "Push" book cover — and to sign a petition on Change.org.

“Our education and future are on the line but we are ready to fight for it,” the PARU student group wrote, asking for signatures.

The students explained they are sadly in the same position they were two years ago when more than 200 materials were banned.

The students were referencing a previous book ban — which did not include “Push” — that was handed down in November 2020 but not publicized widely until The York Dispatch reported on it in September 2021. In that case, teachers were forbidden from using some 200 different pieces of reference material, much of it from creators of color.

The ban was lifted in September 2021.

“Removing books leads to the silencing of audiences,” the students wrote in the latest petition, adding it is important they can see themselves represented in classrooms. Diversity, they wrote, is a commitment to “inclusion, love, peace and justice for all human beings regardless of difference.”

By Friday afternoon, the student petition garnered 117 signatures.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.