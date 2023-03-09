'Small steps': What does Gov. Shapiro's budget proposal mean for local schools?

Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget proposal calls for an additional $567 million in spending on public schools, including expansions of food and mental health support for students.

But one question remains: Does the proposal — reflecting a roughly 8% increase statewide — do enough to fix public school funding that a recent Commonwealth Court decision deemed unconstitutional?

“I think that’s going to be able to help them somewhat," said state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, "but that is not near enough.”

It's a question the hits close to home as York City's schools have been underfunded to the tune of $5,258 per pupil, according to data analysis by the Education Law Center.

“I’m excited to take small steps whatever those small steps are,” said York City Superintendent Andrea Berry, who noted that Shapiro's administration faced a "tall order" in addressing a deficit that school funding advocacy group Equity First estimated was more than $10 million for York City alone.

For years, plaintiffs argued that Pennsylvania's school system was so underfunded that it violates a clause in the state constitution requiring lawmakers to “provide for the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public education.”

Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, who was first elected as a Republican, agreed last month, in a landmark decision that left the hard work of properly funding public schools to Shapiro and a divided Legislature.

While most acknowledge there isn't an overnight solution, the lawyers of the districts involved in the lawsuit told the Associated Press at least $2 billion more additional funding would be a start.

Hill-Evans said she hopes there will be more by the time the budget passes. She said compromises can be made or more discussion about line items to ensure the money goes to the districts that need it more.

Pennsylvania School Boards Association CEO Nathan Mains said the association is encouraged by the increase. He said this is a good down payment to Shapiro’s campaign pledge.

“However, we also have to recognize that these increases may not fully alleviate the need for many school districts to rely on local taxpayers to cover the increases in mandated costs, such as pensions, charter school tuition and special education,” he said.

Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey said this budget shows Shapiro following through with his campaign promises and putting education as one of his top priorities.

“We’ve been grappling with problems related to Pennsylvania’s school funding system for a generation,” he said, explaining that while it won't be solved overnight, it needs to be done. “We need to do it soon, but we also need to do it right.”

He also pointed out that with the current state of student’s mental health, schools need to have people in their buildings to help. The proposal would help, giving school districts $100 million to expand services for students and staff.

Hill-Evans said, “That would be a tremendous help to all of our students regardless of school district.”

After visiting all of the districts in her legislative district, Central York, York Suburban, West York and York City, she heard they all have a common need.

“Everybody has the same issue and that’s the mental health of our students,” Hill-Evans said.

Berry said this funding was needed.

“Mental health is real in this day and age,” she said.

This need has been illustrated with conversations and lawsuits popping up across York County, including a revent lawsuit Hope Amspacher filed against Red Lion Area School District. She said her son, Zachary Kirchner, a 15-year-old freshman, committed suicide in 2021 after months of six students bullying him because of his sexual orientation. Amspacher said school administrators did nothing.

Bullying problems also cropped up recently in the Northeastern School District, with public debate over violence and vandalism. A teacher and a student told the Northeastern School Board about the stress and violence they experienced because of students in the school- from being hit in the stomach or threatened with finger guns. Board President Mike Redding told the public the board is working on fixing this. Since then, the middle school principal was put on leave and the board passed a motion to upgrade security cameras in the middle school.

Berry was also excited to see the $66.7 million investments in childcare services and over $2 million to help with staffing shortages in the Head Start Supplemental program.

“It was very motivating to see the early childhood piece,” Berry said, adding it was a surprise.

Hill-Evans was also pleased to see that and the $30 million increase for the Pre-K Counts program, explaining that money was very necessary.

In addition to that, the budget had $38 million to feed students breakfast. It also called for hiring more teachers, nurses and police officers with about $24.77 million to help with job retention and recruitment.

Askey said PSEA will need more time to review the budget, but this might help the state’s staffing crisis. He said they need to focus on increasing the minimum salaries to $60,000 annually for positions such as educators and nurses and moving the education support professionals’ minimum wage to $20 per hour.

State Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, held a press conference March 6 about her bill regarding staff shortages. Hill-Evans said the proposal addresses staffing issues from several standpoints, creating a pipeline for teachers, loan programs and incentives to draw more young people into the profession.

As the budget is now, Hill-Evans doesn't think it will pass.

“They never do,” she said, adding that Shapiro's proposal was a good start of the negotiations.

Berry said Shapiro's budget proposal did a good job addressing a variety of areas where public schools need additional funding.

As for the politics?

Berry answered: “We’ll see how it shakes out.”

