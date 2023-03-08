'Please, dear Lord, fix this': School district grapples with bullying controversy

Looking out at a packed school board meeting was a clear indication to Mike Redding that something was wrong.

“I keep asking myself how asking for communication and action at one board has created such turmoil because I certainly don’t know,” the Northeastern school board president said to the crowd Monday night.

Over the last few months, a succession of students, parents and staff have all brought complaints to the board concerning bullying, vandalism and even violence in the district's schools. Such complaints have become increasingly common across many York County districts, but Northeastern community members spoke out about a seeming increased severity — or perhaps urgency — in their schools.

The complaints led Northeastern Middle School Principal Peter Fernandez being placed on leave, a development soon followed by the announced retirements of Superintendent Stacey Sidle and Assistant Superintendent Randi Payne. School officials, however, said Payne and Sidle's retirements were unrelated to the larger controversy.

Parent Alexis Reachard said she has heard that vandalism and violence happen nationwide in schools.

"I'm not nationwide," she said, during the meeting. "I'm right here in the community and I want to see a difference here in this community."

For his part, Redding said he's never experienced anything like this in his 12 years on the board.

His goal now is to make sure the district is safe for everyone. He reminded the audience that seven out of nine board seats will be filled in the upcoming elections — and several incumbents already announced plans to depart the board.

"Is our district perfect?" Board Vice President Tyler Kramlick said Monday. "Absolutely not."

On Monday night, Kramlick proposed adding a second school resource officer to help solve the problem. The officer would cost $35,000 for the rest of the school year. Kramlick also proposed updating the cameras in the middle school, which passed.

A new canine search policy was also on the agenda for the first reading.

Several speakers, including Lori Riddle, shared about their positive experiences with the departing Sidle and Payne. Staff such as Greg Zirkle, a teacher at Northeastern Senior High School, thanked the pair for their work, commenting on how often they showed up to events for the students. Student Support Specialist Charles Dittrich said the women lived the values of the district.

Redding said Payne and Sidle were both asked to reverse their decision to retire, asking some skeptical audience members what they thought the board would've gained from pressuring them to leave. He declined further comment on the situation.

Another board member, Vanessa Snell, addressed the questions directly, saying that the board had not asked the administrators to retire. Meanwhile, she said, the board's search for Sidle and Payne's replacements will begin soon.

Some parents reminded the board why more work was needed.

Grandmother Michelle Long and her daughter, Diedre Carter, shared with the board how Carter’s daughter, Hayden Zile, is fighting for her life due to alleged bullying in the school.

“This child gets bullied every day,” she said, explaining the family just wants help.

Long specifically referred to a recent lawsuit against Red Lion Area School District, in which a mother is suing the district for their involvement in her son’s 2021 suicide following months of bullying due to his sexual orientation.

Hayden chimed in during the meeting, saying she tells people she doesn’t go to school to learn. She gets bullied and goes home.

“Please, please, dear Lord, fix this,” Long told the board.

Carter said her intent in speaking out wasn’t to force disciplinary action against school staff. She added that Sidle's personal visit to the school was a symbolic step, but it’s not the safety blanket her daughter needs.

“Your time isn’t done yet,” Carter told Sidle, during the meeting.

Residents suggested the board creates a parent advisory committee. Redding agreed with that suggestion. Another parent said the district’s mission statement doesn't focus enough on the wellbeing of students. Yet another suggested hiring a communications officer.

Recent graduate Lael Marshall said she was embarrassed by what she's seen, suggesting that everyone come up with positive ways to bring about change rather than harassing the administration.

“Negativity is never the right way,” she said.

Parent Brenda Gladfelter said the district needs to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for bullying: "It does not matter if it is my child or not.”

