Lawsuit over school's empathy-based curriculum heads to federal court

A lawsuit over West Shore School District's social-emotional learning curriculum is headed to federal court.

Four parents who filed suit against the district with the help of America First Legal Foundation and Moms for Liberty claimed that the curriculum conflicts with their religious values. America First Legal Foundation is a right-wing political nonprofit founded by Stephen Miller, former senior White House adviser for then-President Donald Trump.

The school board, Superintendent Todd Stoltz and Assistant Superintendent Jamie Whye were initially served papers Feb. 24.

MORE:Camera network proposal heads toward York City Council vote

MORE:Men allegedly involved in furniture store shooting arraigned on charges

MORE:Candidate brings a unique perspective: That of a formerly homeless single mom

The school district's attorney. George W. Bair, said the lawsuit was transferred from the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to federal district court because the parents claimed their federally protected, constitutional rights were being violated.

In a filing related to the case transfer, Bair wrote the complaint was “unartfully drafted.”

At issue in the lawsuit is the district's Character Strong social-emotional learning curriculum. According to the district, the program was designed to "help our children learn the value of empathy, service and connection."

The parents, however, argued that the curriculum violates their religious beliefs.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In emails attached to the lawsuit, parent Kristie Alwine requested the district exempt her five children from the program. The mother wrote the curriculum does not reflect her family's religious beliefs.

“Our belief is there are only two genders,” she wrote in one email, adding that her family was pro-life.

Alwine added: “Not every human is deserving of my child’s empathy.”

The mother also asked questions about "circle time," explaining she was concerned the children wouldn't be comfortable telling her everything.

MORE:Is York County ready for an East Palestine-type train disaster?

MORE:York County reports three new COVID-related deaths

MORE:'The whole thing is amazing': Penn State York students helped record-setting THON

Initially, Rossmoyne Elementary School Principal Chris Stine accepted Alwine's request, but Whye denied it. She said the three older children will not participate in the curriculum because their grades are not using the program; however, the younger children could not be exempt unless Alwine can identify specific examples of conflict.

Whye answered Alwine’s questions, explaining there is no discussion on race privileges, genders or about abortions. Whye also suggested Alwine read over the program and included links.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.