West Shore schools renew superintendent's contract

West Shore School District, in the middle of both a major infrastructure projects and a lawsuit over curriculum, voted to renew the contract of its current superintendent, Todd Stoltz.

Board member Heidi Thomas was the only vote against during the Feb. 16. She explained she believes he works for the district's best interest but did not agree with the salary increase.

Per the renewed contract, Stoltz, who became superintendent in 2013, will earn $195,000 for the school year 2023-2024. On July 1, 2024, and in the following years, the superintendent’s salary can increase by at least 3% annually.

The board can decide to add more raises, according to the contract, but the base pay cannot be decreased.

MORE:Fight leads to shooting death of York City teen in Adams County: police

MORE:Escalating family dispute led to shooting death, investigators say

MORE:York County reports two COVID-related deaths, slight uptick in cases

This contract will run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2028.

School Board President Brian Guistwhite said he supported the renewal after researching possible alternatives.

“There are so many aspects of Dr. Stoltz that I personally appreciate in his leadership in the district,” Guistwhite said, adding he's eager to see Stoltz continue his work.

Stoltz, during the meeting, said he was grateful for the opportunity to continue, adding that his position requires him to "help people do great things."

The board also recognized two teachers, fourth grade Highland Elementary School teachers Amanda Klien and Brandon Phelps when they helped a student on Nov. 17.

While a student exited a classroom to leave school for the day, he tripped and cut the bridge of his nose on a table. Klien and Phelps used their “stop the bleed” training, which is a part of new teachers’ orientation to the school. While the pair stopped the blood, calmed the student and checked for other injuries, other teachers directed student traffic away from the area. Office staff contacted the Cedar Cliff High School nurse, who ran over to the school to help.

“This training of 'Stop the Bleed' was one of my biggest fears in my teaching career,” Klien said, adding she was a “nervous, panicked wreck” that day.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Klien credited the other teachers, the nurse and the children who helped.

Phelps, who taught previously for 11 years in other states, said one hears about these events happening and wishes it never does. But they always prepare for that day.

“But at the end of the day, and I’m sure Mrs. Klien would agree, we were just doing our jobs,” he said.

MORE:Consortium plans new round of police officer testing

MORE:York County florist blooms: 'I just never really stopped designing'

MORE:New season marks a new name for the York Revolution's stadium

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.