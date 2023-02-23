West Shore schools renew superintendent's contract, declines to provide salary information

West Shore School District, in the middle of both a major infrastructure projects and a lawsuit over curriculum, voted to renew the contract of its current superintendent, Todd Stoltz.

Stoltz, who was hired in 2013, will continue to serve in that role through 2028 under the contract renewal.

School Board President Brian Guistwhite said he supported the renewal after researching possible alternatives.

“There are so many aspects of Dr. Stoltz that I personally appreciate in his leadership in the district,” Guistwhite said, adding he's eager to see Stoltz continue his work.

The one board member who voted against the renewal, Heidi Thomas, said she believes he works for the district's best interest. However, Thomas said during the Feb. 16 meeting that she voted against the renewal because she does not agree with the salary increase. She did not respond to a subsequent request for comment.

A district spokesperson declined to provide Stoltz's contracted salary information to The York Dispatch. A public records request is pending.

According to available public records, the district reported annual wages of $171,396 for Stoltz in 2020, the most recent year available.

Stoltz, during the meeting, said he was grateful for the opportunity to continue, adding that his position requires him to "help people do great things."

The board also recognized two teachers, fourth grade Highland Elementary School teachers Amanda Klien and Brandon Phelps when they helped a student on Nov. 17.

While a student exited a classroom to leave school for the day, he tripped and cut the bridge of his nose on a table. Klien and Phelps used their “stop the bleed” training, which is a part of new teachers’ orientation to the school. While the pair stopped the blood, calmed the student and checked for other injuries, other teachers directed student traffic away from the area. Office staff contacted the Cedar Cliff High School nurse, who ran over to the school to help.

“This training of 'Stop the Bleed' was one of my biggest fears in my teaching career,” Klien said, adding she was a “nervous, panicked wreck” that day.

Klien credited the other teachers, the nurse and the children who helped.

Phelps, who taught previously for 11 years in other states, said one hears about these events happening and wishes it never does. But they always prepare for that day.

“But at the end of the day, and I’m sure Mrs. Klien would agree, we were just doing our jobs,” he said.

