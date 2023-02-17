Red Lion Area School Board mourns student's death

The Red Lion Area School Board president requested a moment of silence for J. Carson Capik during the Thursday night meeting.

“As you all know, we had a passing of a senior student, Carson Capik,” board President Steve Simpson said before asking for a moment of silence for the 17-year-old student and his family.

Capik was reported missing by his parents Tuesday night after he did not return from a school function. State police confirmed Capik was found dead of a suspected suicide.

Don Dimoff, a district spokesman, said a note was sent home to high school parents about Capik's death.

“It’s a very difficult time for the entire Red Lion family,” Red Lion Area Superintendent Robert Walker said.

The new superintendent said the district will focus on the general well-being of staff and students.

“The loss of any student life is tragic,” Walker continued. “And we’re asking our community, students and staff to come together and support each other as we mourn the loss of our own.”

He also shared his condolences at the meeting and thanked the board for their silence and recognition.

In other board news, Tim Smith, the district’s director of Information Technology Services, won Pennsylvania Association for Educational Communications and Technology's 2023 Chief Technology Officer Award.

Walker said the district was proud of his work, and this puts him in the running for a national award, as well.

