York Suburban students find purpose in Ukraine, other causes

A blue and yellow banner decorated hangs in a York Suburban High School hallway, almost a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

The banner serves as a reminder, as sophomore Lauren Burn noted, "this is an actual thing that’s happening."

Club Project Harmony made the poster to help raise awareness for Ukraine's plight. Burns said the hand prints, made with white paint, are to remind other students about the war.

Reese McKenna, a junior, said the poster helps bring people together. The club left pens and a note explaining to sign the handprints to show support, which they did.

“The goal is a lot more philanthropy and a lot more giving back to the community,” co-club advisor Marcella Oathout said.

She explained the club doesn't plan to just impact York Suburban, but also help more local communities and globally.

“We need to recognize the world is a lot bigger than we are,” she said.

Both students joined the club last year because Project Harmony gives students a chance to help others.

For McKenna, she helped make the poster because she wanted to help raise awareness for this big event. She said it was nice to help.

“I know this might not do a lot for the people in Ukraine, but it was nice to be a part of something,” she said.

McKenna noted she learned a lot about Ukraine at that time, such as how sunflowers are the country’s national flower. All of her teachers stopped what they were teaching and focused on Ukraine for a period.

Burns participated because “it was so sudden.”

The student added they know a family who used to live in Ukraine but has since moved to America.

“They were sad when it happened,” they continued.

Last year, students and staff organized various activities to raise money and spread awareness. They made cookies, blue and yellow pins and rings for fundraisers. Project Harmony ran a donation drive, which Oathout drove the donations from the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee in Philadelphia. She said the donations filled the back of her large SUV.

The bottom of the banner included a list of places students and staff can donate to, such as the nonprofit Sunflower of Peace. The nonprofit raises money for tactical medical packs that go to doctors and paramedics on the front line.

But both students said they are brainstorming ways the school can continue to help. Oathout said the club isn't taking any more donations for Ukraine because the relief committee was overwhelmed with donations.

“People are still generous and still continuing to be generous,” she explained.

The club is also working on another donation drive in support of the Red Sand Project. On the coldest day in December, the club members placed red sand in the cracks in the school’s concrete and sidewalks to raise awareness for human trafficking survivors, McKenna said.

Each grain of sand is supposed to represent a survivor who “falls through the cracks of society,” McKenna said. The club also hung up posters explaining what the red sand means and gave out bags of sand for people to take home and use.

This drive’s donations go to the YCWA to help domestic violence survivors and their children, Oathout said. For any who would like to donate, the donations can go to Oathout at the school.

The group also focuses on a cause monthly. For instance, Feb. 11, club members teamed up with the National Honors Society, which Oathout also advises, to volunteer at a soup kitchen. Project Harmony’s goal is to do this at least monthly from now on.

The club is also gearing up to make kindness rocks, which it did a version of before with notes and stickers. Club members wrote kind notes on the paper and stuck them to lockers, which students would then pause to read, Oathout said.

Members are planning to do something similar to the rocks, which will be hidden in certain areas. The finder can hide the rock again or keep it for themselves.

