Parents file lawsuit against school district's empathy-based curriculum

A small group of parents is taking their objections to their children's curriculum to court.

West Shore School District's social-emotional learning curriculum for students from kindergarten through 8th grade is designed to "help our children learn the value of empathy, service and connection," according to the district. In particular, teachers highlight the importance of empathy in understanding different perspectives.

But the parents, who filed suit against the district with the help of America First Legal Foundation and Moms for Liberty, claim that the curriculum conflicts with their religious values. America First Legal Foundation is a right-wing political nonprofit founded by Stephen Miller, former senior White House adviser for President Donald Trump.

MORE:York City Police arrest two in weekend shooting

MORE:Firefighters find love and friendship in the line of duty

MORE:Loans available for organizations impacted by 2022 drought

At the elementary level, the curriculum designed by the Washington state-based Character Strong teaches children how to be kind through friendship and listening, how to be strong by being able to focus and set goals and how to be well by learning how to handle stress.

One parent, Kristi Alwine, wrote in an Aug. 25 email included in the court records that the program “does not reflect our values, morals and beliefs in our religion.”

She added that "not everyone requires" her children's empathy and respect.

In all, four parents of the district that includes northern York County and southeast Cumberland County joined the lawsuit seeking to have their children exempt from the curriculum. Their previous requests were declined by the district, the parents said.

A number of local school districts have adopted the curriculum in recent years, leading to a few skirmishes on the school board level.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Central York High School teacher Ben Hodge defended the program in June during one of his district's school board meetings, explaining it helped the students mourn high school teacher Erin Walker after her death last summer. Hodge explained when the students came to the teachers about their grief, the teachers were able to connect them to the right resources. Hodge said he thinks social-emotional learning needs to be included in education as long as there are negative events.

In West Shore, Alwine wrote in emails included in the lawsuit that she did not find the curriculum beneficial to her children and was concerned by a "circle lesson." Alwine understood it as “what is said in the circle, stays in the circle,” which concerned her because she wanted her children to be comfortable telling her anything.

The mother also wanted the district staff to confirm the children will not be taught one race is more dominant or privileged than others. Similarly, she demanded that her children not be taught to empathize with transgender individuals and that they not be exposed to pro-choice teachings.

According to the legal filings, Rossmoyne Elementary Principal Chris Stine initially replied the school would inform the teachers the children were exempt.

Assistant Superintendent Jamie Whye later replied, informing Alwine the children could not be exempt because the mother did not identify what specific instruction conflicted with their beliefs. Whye gave Alwine links to the program curriculum.

“It is not about keeping things from parents,” Whye wrote, according to the documents. Whye added parents can review the circle curriculum at any time.

MORE:Heroes4Hearts offers free CPR class

MORE:Developer pitches a second solar farm in Dover Township

MORE:York County florist blooms: 'I just never really stopped designing'

In the lawsuit filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, the parents asked for an injunction to allow their children to e removed from class, claiming they were "suffering irreparable harm" and that the district had violated their constitutional rights. The lawsuit also seeks for a judgment allowing all parents to opt their children out of social-emotional learning curriculums, as well as monetary damages to be awarded to the parents.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Residents came to the defense of the curriculum as well as against the CharacterStrong program during the Feb. 10 school board meeting.

Dan Almoney said he stands with the board and was disheartened to learn groups were trying to undermine lessons about empathy.

Another resident, Ken Berry, said he wants children to learn to be critical thinkers.

"The CharacterStrong program prepares them to do just that," he said, explaining students need skills to cope with life in the real world.

One parent, Kristi Spangler, said that the individuals behind the lawsuit were simply doing what's best for their kids and shouldn't have to prove their religious reasons for objecting to the curriculum.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.