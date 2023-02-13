West Shore School District prepares to close Fairview Elementary School

West Shore School District officials are moving forward with a major reshuffling of students as the district prepares to replace Fairview Elementary School and, ultimately, build two new intermediate schools.

The school, which brings in roughly 230 students from northern York and southeast Cumberland counties, is scheduled to close after the end of the current school year. After demolition, it will be replaced with a new intermediate school.

But Brett Sanders, the district's operations and planning director, said the process hit a few snags as it moves forward in the approval process for the construction of a new school.

“Some owners have been unresponsive to the district’s communication,” Sanders said, at a Thursday school board meeting.

Despite that, Sanders said it was important to continue with the process — namely, condemning the existing school — in order to stay on track.

And that's what the board did.

All of this is part of a multiyear process that began in 2016, when a study found that a number of schools in the district were in poor condition. For example, six of the 14 schools had heating systems more than 30 years old. Seven lacked air conditioning. The $85 million project will ultimately result in the construction of two new intermediate schools.

“As those (intermediate) schools open," Sanders said, "they’re going to serve all students in the West Shore School District in the fifth and sixth grades.”

While the district prepares to close one of the elementary schools, officials are facing an issue with where to send those students. Sanders said that will necessitate changes in some of the geographic boundaries set up to determine which schools different sets of students attend.

“So that students are no longer separated from their peers," he explained, "as they matriculate through the system and move from one building to the other.”

The current system can sometimes be a chaotic one, Sanders said, leading to complaints from parents.

For example, Sanders said one Fairview student will be sent to New Cumberland Middle School and then back to Red Land High School, separating him from the other students who will instead attend Crossroads Middle School.

The staff created a report with a series of grids for each area for where the students may go in the upcoming years, Sanders said. Each school's demographics were included in the report, but enrollment projections were not. All of this factors in expected areas of population growth due to residential development.

Busing will eventually be a factor, Sanders added, as the district tries to accommodate more children without forcing them to endure long bus rides. As a Fairview parent himself, he said, he's cognizant of the concerns being expressed by parents.

For those north of Red Land, the current plan calls for students to attend Fishing Creek Elementary School. South of that boundary, students will attend Newberry Elementary School.

Parents may view the possible boundaries at https://www.wssd.k12.pa.us/FeasibilityFacilities.aspx. The website also features presentations and informational booklets for the new intermediate school replacing Fairview Elementary.

The next school board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Shore Administrative Center, 507 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry, or streamed live at www.wssd.k12.pa.us/Default.aspx.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.