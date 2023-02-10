Northeastern High School renovations near completion, board says

The oft-delayed Northeastern High School renovations are nearing completion.

“All in all, I’d say the punch list is approximately counting everything about 70% complete,” Quandel Construction representative Doug Mullican told school board members at a Feb. 6 meeting. “The interior is 98% complete.”

He added the last 2% inside is delayed because of back-ordered items. Kautter and Kelley Architects will soon go through the building and accept or reject the renovation work.

“But they look complete to me,” Mullican said, adding he checked some of the unoccupied rooms

Board President Mike Redding asked if the project hit the substantial completion milestone.

Mullican said it did, adding that the exterior would should be completed this spring, given the constraints of weather. He noted that a significant amount of landscaping and outdoor work remains.

Board Vice President Tyler Kramlick updated the board, explaining the renovation budget was about $35 million. The current costs sit at $29.4 million.

After accounting for potential change-orders, Kramlick said the final project costs should fall roughly 5% below the total budget.

Meanwhile, Mullican said damage resulting from a frozen pipe in the building necessitated the replacement of flooring in the building's common area.

Crews are continuing to work lighting controls, roofing gutters and downspouts, he added.

In other board news, Kramlick said the parents have contacted the district about the middle school bathrooms, which were vandalized. The vice president said a similar incident occurred at the high school.

“This is a thing that’s happening across the county,” Kramlick said.

For now, Kramlick said the bathrooms were reopened and those involved will pay to repair the damages. The vice president added it is a “tough situation” because they can’t use cameras and it would be creepy for adults to monitor the bathrooms.

