What does Pa.'s landmark education ruling mean for York County schools?

This week's landmark Commonwealth Court decision could have a profound effect on school funding across Pennsylvania, but particularly in poorer districts like York City.

"This is an important step," said Chris Rodkey, a public education advocate and local pastor who has closely monitored the case as it wound through the courts. “This will force our state representatives to acknowledge the fact that this is real and a real problem.”

Rodkey, who ran unsuccessfully for a state House district in November with education as part of his platform, said every school in York County will benefit from the ruling. The specific impacts will vary from district to district, he said.

Plaintiffs in the case, which began in 2014, argued that Pennsylvania's school system was so underfunded that it violates a clause in the state constitution requiring lawmakers to “provide for the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public education.” In particular, they argued that schoolchildren in low-income districts were not receiving the same education as those in wealthy ones.

Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, who was first elected as a Republican, agreed.

In her decision, Jubelirer wrote that "It is now the obligation of the Legislature, Executive Branch and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth."

Logos Academy, a York City-based private school, was specifically named as part of a discussion of the interplay between public and charter schools in the current, complex funding process in the 786-page ruling handed down Tuesday. Academy officials did not respond to requests for comment.

David Broderic, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said the group that represents schoolteachers statewide wants Pennsylvania to meet the constitutional obligation in providing educational opportunities. The PSEA was not a plaintiff in the lawsuit but submitted a brief in support of the plaintiffs.

“This decision will help define that goal for policymakers and advocates like us,” Broderic said.

But Jubelirer did not define next steps or a timeline for changing the current funding system.

When asked what that looks like, the PSEA’s Chris Lilienthal said simply that the future steps “remain to be seen.”

In particular, Pennsylvania's legislative leaders have the option to appeal the matter to the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, in his previous role as state attorney general, filed a brief in the case siding with the plaintiffs, arguing that the state was violating its constitutional duties by inadequately funding its public schools.

Shapiro's office had not yet publicly commented on the ruling as of Wednesday afternoon. They told The Associated Press they were still reviewing it.

Rodkey, for his part, said he fully expects the fight to continue. But it nonetheless marks an important next step, he added.

“This means there’s more money in the pot to use for things that have been cut,” he said.

It could also have ramifications for property taxes, Rodkey said, particularly in low-income districts that traditionally received less money via state allocations. But that, too, remains to be seen.

Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, described the ruling as a "huge school choice victory" in a written statement. As the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, he holds an influential position over the future of education funding.

In 2018, Equity First, a coalition of groups supporting the Citizens for Fair School Funding nonprofit, listed York City School District as one of 19 districts that were underfunded by more than $10 million. At the time, the organization put York County as fourth out of 11 most underfunded counties in the state.

York City was shorted $47.2 million and Central York was underfunded by $9.1 million, according to the group.

York City School District made history as the first district to leave financial recovery Dec. 29. This came after entering the state's financial recovery program a decade ago. Harrisburg, Chester-Upland and Duquesne were also entered.

York City school officials did not respond to requests for comment about the impact of Tuesday's court ruling.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse