York College students head to regional theater conference

Suzanne Delle felt the aftershock of the COVID-19 pandemic on her own community.

As a theater professor at York College, Delle saw as beloved entertainment spaces shuttered and talented artists lost their jobs. She could only wonder how this would affect her current students hoping to make it big in the world of showbiz.

Luckily for her: she's not alone. About 650 educators, students and professionals came together to help change the landscape of theater arts for the better.

"COVID changed academia, and so my students personally are struggling to figure out what's next," Delle said. "The focus for theater is on process and not product. I think that's such an important message as we try to navigate this post-pandemic landscape — that the process of rehearsals in the classroom is just as important, if not more, than the final product."

That was the message reiterated time and time again during the 2023 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. The five-day event held at West Chester University brought together individuals from eight different states to learn from professionals in lectures, network with fellow peers and participate in contests.

Eight students from York College also accompanied Delle.

This is the first conference to happen in person for several years after it switched to a virtual format following the pandemic.

In addition to teaching at York College, Delle also sits as a chairperson on the Member Leadership Committee for the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. As such, she's not only had the opportunity to bring theater students into the interactive space, but get students in other fields involved as well.

One communications student, Vic Tsygan, for example, completed an internship with Delle and had the chance to help plan the large conference.

"The theater conference isn't just for theater students," Delle said. "Theater involves everything. It involves marketing, it involves all these other skills. And this particular student did her senior internship with me at the festival."

At this year's conference, York College students had the chance to sit in on important industry lectures and learn more about life beyond the classroom. For example, one lecture featured Broadway professionals sharing their experiences working in the industry.

The conference also provides an opportunity for students to win awards — important accolades that can go on their resumes.

In past years, several York College students have taken home awards including 2019 graduate Kyla Tacopina who won the Aspire Arts Leadership Award.

"We are a really small program, and I think the conference is extremely valuable for smaller theater programs," Delle said. "It gives them the opportunity to meet students from across the region, learn what they're studying, see them in performance, take classes and workshops that they might not necessarily have available here."