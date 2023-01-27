York County school offers workplace training — without the heavy machinery

For years, Chad Forry prepared his students for the Commercial Drivers License (CDL) test through discussions and readings. They'd discuss the mechanics of a forklift, for example, but they never actually drove one.

That's changed, thanks to a simulator — a forklift-sized computer that at first glance looks like an arcade racing game.

“Seventeen-year-olds, even 16-year-olds, can be trained on this,” the Northeastern High School teacher said.

It offers all the experience of driving a forklift, he said, without the inherent dangers of turning the keys over to a teenager.

MORE:Mental health concerns put Walmart stabbing case on hold

MORE:Wolf, Perry, other York leaders remember Kinsley brothers, who died in avalanche in Canada

MORE:Free speech suit over Dante Mullinix case goes to federal appeals court

According to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), it is illegal for those under 18-years-old to operate a forklift. While his students graduate with a certification from his class, Forry said employers sometimes have to retrain them when they turn 18.

“This is just going to give them a leg up on that,” he said.

Junior Leo Griffin said he took the CDL class to get the training. He added when he is certified, he thinks the test will be easier after taking this class and he can “jump right in.”

>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

This is his fallback: Griffin wants to join the U.S. Marines., but having a CDL license is a marketable skill.

“Almost anything in industrial work, if you have a forklift certification, it is a bonus,” said the high school's principal, Mathew Gay.

Forry said this skill is pretty useful across many industries, including in metal companies. The school's metal teacher, Brad Schaefer, is also trained as an instructor because it comes up often enough in this industry.

His passion is getting students employed, which is why he started this program and an annual job fair on April 4. It will be open to adults and other schools after 3 p.m.

And there are plenty of jobs locally, Forry said.

“The kids don’t have to go far,” he said, noting the ubiquity of warehouses across York County. “Let’s train kids for jobs in our school district.”

Even if they decide to go to college, Forry said students can use this training to find jobs to help pay their tuition. Another advantage to having the simulator versus a forklift, Gay pointed out, is that there are few challenges, such as finding a place to store it and use it, along with maintenance and gas prices.

This training is important because it also teaches his students about driving safety.

Forry pointed out people don't realize how dangerous a forklift can be.

"They are like three times as heavy as a truck — like your [Ford] F150," he said. "Kids have to realize it's serious."

When they flip, Forry said, people can die.

Locally, a man recently died after a forklift collapsed on him at J&K Salvage. In 2019, a man died in Lancaster County after he was pinned underneath a forklift.

MORE:Man killed in Conewago Township crash Saturday identified

MORE:After the curtain calls: York Symphony's executive director heading south

MORE:15-year-old charged with armed robbery in York City

Forry is currently learning how to use the simulator and figuring out how he may need to update his curriculum so the forklift and driving simulator can be use simulataneously during his classroom or homeroom periods. He also allows students to train during their free time, provided they have nowhere to be and already finished their work.

When the simulator is in use, the operator gets a full view of the setting they are in, for example, a warehouse.

“It sets it up like a video game,” Forry said.

There are engine noises, a horn and it even beeps when students put it in reverse. It even comes equipped with the toggles on one side of the simulator to represent the toggles the newer forklifts use rather than the levers. The simulator is programed with multiple situations and environments to operate in and will remind users of OSHA requirements, such as putting on a seatbelt.

>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Griffin said the simulator is pretty fun and it felt like he was in the warehouse. Another student, 17-year-old senior Bryson Haugh, said it gave him the feeling of driving a real piece of machinery.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.