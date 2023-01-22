Red Lion Area hires new superintendent

Red Lion Area School District, which faced a series of controversies in recent months, will have three acting superintendents over the span of just a week as it transitions to new leadership.

The first of the three, Eric Wilson, was named acting superintendent and chief instructional officer in November after Scott Deisley abruptly resigned amid an investigation of allegations of misconduct. The district has not responded to requests for comment about Deisley's departure.

At a school board meeting Thursday night, Vice President Marc Greenly said Wilson accepted a position in the private sector. His official last day was Jan. 19. During the same meeting, the school board appointed a new acting superintendent, Supervising Elementary Principal Elizabeth Stambaugh, to replace Wilson.

If all goes to plan, Stambaugh will only serve in the role for a few days.

That's when the board's permanent replacement for Deisley, Robert L. Walker, is expected to take over. Walker, who is a 1998 Red Lion graduate, explained his former school district, Conewago Valley, released him from his assistant superintendent contract on Jan. 20.

“I’m not making any weather calls on Monday,” Walker joked.

MORE:Red Cross honors Shrewsbury YMCA employee for swift lifesaving action

MORE:York County reports steady COVID cases as flu begins to wane

MORE:Mother pleads guilty to child endangerment in Dante Mullinix's death

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.