Dallastown acting club to host school dinner theater

The community is invited back to Dallastown Area School District's annual dinner theater at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the high school.

Dallastown's Performing Arts Club and International Thespian Society Troupe No. 7973 will hold a one-night only performance of "All in the Timing," a series of comedic sketches.

In addition to the show, the audience will be offered a three-course spaghetti dinner in the Dallastown Area High School cafeteria.

Tickets are available at the door or online at https://dahsdpac.booktix.com/. Prices are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens age 62 and up, and $10 for children age 12 and under.

Anyone who would like to support the club by buying advertising space should contact Bethany Yuninger at bethany.yuninger@dallastown.net by Jan. 31.

