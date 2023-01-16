MLK event empowers York: 'I just want to see a better day for all of our kids'
Dallastown acting club to host school dinner theater

Meredith Willse
York Dispatch

The community is invited back to Dallastown Area School District's annual dinner theater at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the high school.

Dallastown's Performing Arts Club and International Thespian Society Troupe No. 7973 will hold a one-night only performance of "All in the Timing," a series of comedic sketches.

In addition to the show, the audience will be offered a three-course spaghetti dinner in the Dallastown Area High School cafeteria.

Tickets are available at the door or online at https://dahsdpac.booktix.com/. Prices are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens age 62 and up, and $10 for children age 12 and under.

Dallastown Performing Arts Club and International Thespian Society Troupe #7973 invites the community to attend their dinner theater Feb. 10 in the high school cafeteria. Submitted photo

Anyone who would like to support the club by buying advertising space should contact Bethany Yuninger at bethany.yuninger@dallastown.net by Jan. 31. 

