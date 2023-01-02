Northeastern School District welcomes students with new website

As Northeastern School District welcomed its students back Monday from winter break, it also announced the launch of a new website.

The district announced the launch on its Facebook, Twitter and old website pages and said that it will no longer update the old website, www.nesd.k12.pa.us.

The new site can be found at https://sites.google.com/nebobcats.org/nesd/our-district.

Suggestions on what residents want on the new site can be left by clicking on the “Website Suggestion” button at the bottom of each page.

