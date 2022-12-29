York County elementary school principal, 'always all in,' dies at age 48

Northeastern York School District is mourning the loss of one of its elementary school principals.

Melinda O'Brien, who'd served as principal at Conewago Elementary School since 2019, died Dec. 22, the district confirmed Thursday. She'd been diagnosed with colon and liver cancer earlier in the year.

“(O'Brien) was a beloved member of our Bobcat Family,” Northeastern School District Stacey Sidle said. “She had a deep passion for children and education and was always all in — giving 100% to everything she did.”

The school district recently showed support through a “dress down” staff fundraiser for the family on Dec. 12. Participants took photos of themselves in their light blue shirts or “O’Brien Hope shirts," which were sent to the family.

“Her love for her Bobcat family is strong and we would like to return that love to her family,” a district Facebook post read.

O’Brien, 48, previously worked as an assistant principal in the Spring Grove Area School District.

She earned a Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education in 1996 from Penn State and a Masters of Teaching and Curriculum Degree in 2004 from Penn State. In 2009, O’Brien earned a Masters of Education in Teaching and Learning from Millersville University.

In 2020, she earned a Doctor of Education from Millersville and Shippensburg universities.

The Missouri native is survived by her husband, Joel P. O’Brien, and four children.

Memorial contributions can go to The Pappus House at www.pappushouse.org or The Daisy Fund, www.thedaisyfundpa.org , a nonprofit that helps support families of a person who is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

