Fourth graders in Central York share cultures with kids across the country

A Central York fourth-grade class shared their holiday traditions Wednesday with another class in California.

Teacher Jamie Antoun's class at Sinking Spring Elementary has a version of virtual pen pals where once a month they write to students from a class at New Horizon Islamic School in Irvine, California. In addition to exchanging letters, the classes also have video chats, exchange songs and share their holiday traditions.

This exchange is a part of a program through Empatico, a free organization that connects classes worldwide through video. This program, Festivals Around the World, was made to help teach students about other cultures and share their own.

Students passed around a microphone to ask questions and share their traditions.

“We are different, we are excited to share,” a California student said early in the video call.

Sinking Springs Elementary students Sophie Holtzman and Olivia Gottsch told the California students about their Christmas traditions, such as going to other family members’ houses, tracking Santa or playing the “floor is lava" game.

Levi Reihold, Landon Creep and Reid Albright told the Islamic students how they leave cookies out for Santa, what candy canes are and about stockings their great-grandma made for all the family. The students also asked if they have an elf to help them celebrate the holidays.

The California students said they didn’t have an elf because they don’t celebrate Christmas, but they do celebrate Ramadan, which involves fasting all day until they can have a big meal as a family at dinner.

They also surprised the Sinking Springs students by sharing that they don’t get presents for Christmas, but they do for Eid, at the end of Ramadan. Next year, Ramadan is March 22 through April 21.

Olivia was surprised to learn the other students didn’t celebrate the same holidays as she does. She also learned the other students eat some food that is different than what she eats.

Reid said this was cool because “we got to know more about their culture.”

Landon also learned the other students don’t get to see snow.

Both boys also learned the other class starts later than them and they do enjoy similar foods, including restaurants like Chick-fil-A.

Landon discovered the other students even play some of the same video games he does.

Nayeli Alies told the other students about a Dominican Republic parade to celebrate independence from Haiti. She said she wanted to share this because it’s special to her culture, and she wants more to learn about it.

“I'm happy to share this stuff with other people so they know more about me and my culture,” she said.

She also learned about the other class and her own classmate, Lily Baghli, and their traditions, such as Eid.

Lily explained to Nayeli that for Eid, like the other class, most participants fast for a day. She doesn’t get to do that because it’s too much for her. She fasts between lunch and dinner.

Lily, whose family is from Algeria, was able to greet the other Islamic students in Arabic. She speaks three languages as a fourth grader and is still learning how to separate French from Arabic. She said it was cool to be able to speak to other people in a language and celebrate the same tradition she knew outside of her family.

Nayeli said it was cool to learn about Lily and the other students.

