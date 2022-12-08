York City students dance to a new beat

Ever heard of a Baby Freeze?

It's a breakdance move in which a dancer momentarily freezes in place, the rest of their body suspended in air while their weight rests on their hands.

And students from Devers Elementary School got to try it out thanks to a program that teaches young people how to dance. The students learned moves from Beat Ya Feet Academy, a Washington, D.C.-based group that travels around the world.

"Good beat, good music and easy dance," said Positive Energy Board Chair Paula Gilbert, who chairs the Positive Energy initiative that teaches young people how to dance.

Why would someone steal $6,000 worth of dimmer switches?

Tour the Haines Shoe House, now an Airbnb rental

'It's like old home week': Trip to England reinvigorates Glen Rock Carolers

About 200 third and fourth graders spent two days a week for the past 10 weeks learning new dance moves as part of The Positive Energy Arts Foundation’s dance program. This program first launched in January at Hannah Penn Elementary School, Gilbert said, and the foundation plans to visit eight York City Schools over the next three years.

Michelle Audet, the interim executive director, explained this program is an in-school event that replaces gym class during those days. If a student truly does not want to dance, she said they can partake in other arts such as painting in place of new dance skills.

Gilbert said it would be great to introduce this program to other school districts, but right now they only have funding for the York City School District. She said the foundation also wants to add in more grade levels.

“What we’re doing is trying to get a taste of this into the schools so that the schools will see that this is a positive influence,” Gilbert said.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

She added students from the last school year’s program enjoyed the dance program so much, they signed up for the foundation’s summer series dance camp, which will be at the Martin Library in York City.

Gilbert said the students were shy at first and nervous about the showcase. By the end, however, they were excited to show off their skills. She said this program leaves the children with a feeling of accomplishment and the confidence in knowing they can learn skills that at first seem difficult.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.