York Tech names Scott Deisley's replacement

York County School of Technology announced a new superintendent of record following the departure of former Red Lion Area School District superintendent Scott Deisley, who was the subject of an investigation there.

South Western School District Superintendent Jay Burkhart, the superintendent at South Western School District, was appointed to fill the position during a Joint Operating Committee Tuesday night.

To be the superintendent of record, the candidate needs to be a currently serving superintendent and recommended by the York Council of Superintendents. This council consists of superintendents from local participating districts that decide which superintendents serve in which organizations.

Deisley, who served the tech school for five years, could no longer serve after Red Lion announced he was on leave. Committee Chairperson and Dallastown Area school board member William Lytle said the tech school also got the letter Red Lion sent to parents at the time.

Lytle said there has been little communication with Deisley since.

The committee knew Deisley’s retirement was coming in January and prepared for that he said, adding, "“And then (Burkhart’s position was) expedited because of Scott’s situation, we adjusted as well.”

However, Deisley’s retirement moved up to Nov. 4. Red Lion's school board released a statement Nov. 17, saying, "an investigation has revealed behaviors including profane, vulgar and intimidating words and actions that constitute persistent and willful violation of school law, district policy and his contract.”

Lytle added the council already nominated Burkhart, who was supposed to start in January. His official first day was Nov. 22 when the committee voted for him to take on this new role.

Lytle said, on behalf of the committee, he would like to thank Deisley for his service.

“He was a strong advocate for us and contributed significantly to our growth and success," Lytle said. "That success and the continued opportunity that this institution presents resulted in four candidates being considered for his replacement.”

Lytle explained that when Deisley started, no one stepped up for the position, leaving the committee to do some recruitment.

After Burkhart was appointed, he said he was honored to be there.

“I’ve always been inspired by the amazing work of York Tech’s students and staff,” Burkhart said. “It’s truly an honor to be entrusted with this role, and I look forward to collaborating with the key stakeholders of Spartan Nation.”

Burkhart has been South Western’s superintendent since 2017. Before that, he was superintendent at East Pennsboro Area School District, Cumberland County.

