Former Red Lion superintendent had shown 'unacceptable and hurtful behavior,' district officials say

Former Red Lion Superintendent Scott Deisley's early departure, long shrouded in mystery, came after an investigation of allegations of misconduct, school officials confirmed Thursday.

The board issued a statement in advance of Thursday night's meeting saying, "an investigation has revealed behaviors including profane, vulgar and intimidating words and actions that constitute persistent and willful violation of School Law, District policy and his contract.”

It added the board does not tolerate this behavior and apologized to any employee who endured this “unacceptable and hurtful behavior.”

Last April, Deisley announced he will retire in January 2023. In early October, rumors spread throughout the community about his early departure. The district did not respond to requests for comment about those rumors but later confirmed that Deisley had been placed on leave.

Red Lion school officials have repeatedly refused comment on the matter. The statement issued Thursday does not specify the full nature of the alleged misconduct, and it's unclear what the district meant by a "violation of School Law." Requests for comment Thursday were not immediately returned.

The district denied two Right to Know Law requests — on Oct. 25 and Nov. 17 — for information concerning Deisley's sudden departure, citing an exemption for personnel and investigative records. The Dispatch is appealing the denial and pursuing other records.

When reached at his home Oct. 13, Deisley said "there will always be rumors" and declined further comment on the matter. He did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The board's most recent statement came days after Diesley emailed The York Dispatch to say he is focusing on his private life and family.

“Although I have closed this chapter of my professional life by retiring from public education, I will always cherish the time that I spent in the Red Lion Area School District,” he wrote Nov. 11. Deisley added he is confident the district will thrive.

"I don't want to focus on what I may have accomplished in public education over the years but am looking forward to new challenges, should they present themselves," he wrote.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. tonight at the Red Lion Education Center, 696 Delta Road. The meeting room only holds 30 people, but others can attend via Zoom, for which participants need to pre-register.

The school board sent a letter to Red Lion parents and families in October announcing Deisley was on leave and Eric Wilson, the district’s chief instructional officer, would be taking on Deisley’s responsibilities along with his own. The letter also said information regarding the search “will be forthcoming” but made no mention of the investigation into Deisley's alleged behavior.

During a Nov. 3 meeting, the board announced they accepted an earlier resignation date from Deisley, moving the date up to Nov. 4. They also named Wilson acting superintendent.

His early retirement also triggered York County School of Technology's joint operating committee to announce a new superintendent of record — a position Deisley held — during a meeting this month.

Deisley is chairman of the United Way of York County’s board of directors and was named “York County’s Most Influential People for 2022 in Education” by the York Daily Record. As of Thursday morning, Deisley's name still appeared as chair of the United Way board.

