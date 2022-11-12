Red Lion's now-former superintendent speaks about leave, 'new challenges'

Red Lion Area School District's now-former superintendent late Friday night released his first public statement since he went on leave in October.

“Although I have closed this chapter of my professional life by retiring from public education, I will always cherish the time that I spent in the Red Lion Area School District,” he said, adding he is confident the district will thrive.

Deisley had announced last April that he would retire in January 2023.

However, on Oct. 14, the school board sent a letter to Red Lion parents and families explaining that Deisley was on leave and Eric Wilson, the district’s chief instructional officer, would take on his responsibilities. It added that information about the superintendent search and timeline to name a replacement “will be forthcoming.”

'Dear friend to many': Northeastern community grieves student struck at school bus stop

Steady rise in York County's COVID numbers continues

York County wades into lengthy election hand count: 'Seeing ballots in my sleep'

Neither Deisley nor members of the school board have answered questions about his early departure.

During a Nov. 3 meeting, the board accepted Deisley’s resignation and appointed Wilson the acting superintendent. Wilson will operate as acting superintendent and chief instructional officer.

In an email sent Friday night to reporters, Deisley wrote that he doesn't "want to focus on what I may have accomplished in public education over the years but am looking forward to new challenges, should they present themselves."

He wrote that he plans to focus on his family and private life.

Desley also was the superintendent of record at the York County School of Technology, which now will appoint a replacement during a 7:30 p.m. joint operating committee meeting on Nov. 22.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Deisley is chairman of the United Way of York County’s board of directors and was named “York County’s Most Influential People for 2022 in Education” by the York Daily Record.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.