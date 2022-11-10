Red Lion superintendent officially steps down

Red Lion Area School District's superintendent has officially stepped down from his position after being placed on a leave of absence about a month ago.

Scott Deisley also recently resigned from his position as superintendent of record at the York County School of Technology. His term there was supposed to run through the 2022-23 school year.

Deisley announced in April he would retire from Red Lion in January 2023 after serving the district for 11 years. So far, neither he nor school officials have answered questions about the leave of absence or, now, his early departure.

During a brief interview at Deisley's home last month, he declined further comment, and he did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The Dispatch has filed Right-to-Know Law requests for documents concerning his departure.

Eric Wilson, Red Lion's district's chief instructional officer, will serve as acting superintendent until the district appoints a new superintendent. According to the district, he will continue in his current capacity, as well.

During a Northeastern York school board meeting on Monday, member Mark Jackson said the York County School of Technology's joint operating committee will appoint a new superintendent of records during a 7:30 p.m. meeting on Nov. 22.

According to Nick Staab, the tech school's communications and public relations coordinator, the superintendent of record's term is two years.

The Red Lion Area School Board on Oct. 14 sent a letter to residents announcing Deisley was on leave, but it did not provide an explanation or note if it was paid or unpaid leave. It noted Wilson was stepping into Deisley’s place in the interim.

The letter also said the information on the superintendent search and a timeline for naming a replacement “will be forthcoming.”

No updates have been posted on the district’s website since the July 12 post explaining the search was underway.

Deisley is chairman of the United Way of York County’s board of directors and was named “York County’s Most Influential People for 2022 in Education” by the York Daily Record.

