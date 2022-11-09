Schools help distribute holiday meal boxes to those in need

Local schools are teaming up with the York County Food Bank to help out families with holiday meals.

York City School District posted earlier this month on Facebook that registration for Give a Meal has kicked off. Registration ends Nov. 27 at midnight. Meals containing a meal kit and a turkey comes from the food bank. The food bank is also giving each household a $20 gift card. York City School District asks families only register one student per household.

The kits will be available in December for families to pick them up from the student's schools.

Registration forms can be found at https://forms.gle/fbfRYhsqfVt4F3Xz7.

South Eastern School District's Social Services Department is also working to distribute meal boxes for Thanksgiving and December. The November box will be delivered to porches on Nov. 22 with nonperishable food. The December Holiday box will be delivered Dec. 22 with nonperishable food and a personal hygiene kit.

To sign up, call Miranda Baker, elementary social services coordinator, or Jodi Smith, secondary social services coordinator, through their schools or email them at BakerM@SESD.K12.PA.US or SmithJo@SESD.K12.PA.US.

