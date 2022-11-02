Teens check out trade careers at York County job fair

Teenagers collected plastic construction hats, helped build and dismantle a bookcase and chatted with local business representatives Wednesday morning during a Building Industry Career Fair at Wyndham Garden York.

Over 150 high school students from nine schools and one homeschool association visited the 21 businesses participated in Workforce NOW Foundation's first high school career fair. The foundation, a nonprofit that began in 2017 to build the skilled trades workforce, focuses on exposing career trade opportunities to students and parents other than college.

“There are a lot of fields that require college degrees, but there’s a lot of businesses that will do on-the-job training, paid training, apprenticeship programs,” said Melissa Longenberger, York Builders Association vice president of members relations.

Students who go into trades can have successful careers and not have college debt like their counterparts. According to a Workforce NOW fact sheet, carpenters, on average, make $55,850 in Pennsylvania. It adds the average cost of a four-year degree costs $127,000. The average cost for a trade school ranges from $5,000 to $15,000.

“And trade careers aren’t going away,” said Longenberger. “It’s not something a computer program can do. You have to have people to go in and fix your plumbing and your heaters and replace your heaters.”

According to the nonprofit, there are 396,000 skilled trade job openings this year. In six years, there will be around 3 million openings.

“We’re especially here today to engage kids in trade,” said Sara Bradley, BLM Construction's vice president. “We have a hard time recruiting.”

She said there are a lot of job openings in a growing field.

Four West York seniors, Cameron Bair, Kaleb Backel, Christopher Fuentes and Kayla Delarosa, said they attended the fair to learn more about trade-related careers.

Bair and Delarosa left knowing they wanted to stick with their plans to go to college.

Fuentes, who knew he wanted to go into an automotive-based career, saw some potential in other fields.

“I saw a lot I could probably do,” he said, explaining he could do construction and lay out some concrete with no problem.

But he still wants to be in the automotive field.

Backel plans to go into welding and talked with one group there about possible opportunities. Backel and the other three were also intrigued by Servants Inc, because of their volunteer work to help people after natural disasters.

They all enjoyed visiting Habitat for Humanity of York County's booth, which handed out plastic, yellow construction hats, and BLM Construction. At BLM Construction's table, students built and dismantled a bookcase with the help of BLM Construction's lead carpenter Trevor Bostic.

“I enjoyed the BLM construction having us involved in it and the organizations they are donating to are really good,” said Bair.

The business also allowed the students vote on which nonprofit should get the bookcase. The options were Olivia’s House to help support grieving children, Cornerstone Youth House which helps homeless and transient teens and children, or Big Brothers, Big Sisters of York and Adams County.

