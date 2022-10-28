Spring Grove senior felt EMT National Registry was 'fairly natural'

A Spring Grove Area High School senior attended a “pre-class” for the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) National Registry certification — a rarity for someone so young.

Hill, who volunteers as a junior firefighter for the Nashville Volunteer Fire department, took the training in order to get his Pennsylvania EMT certification. To get a National Registry certification, applicants must be 18 and take a five part scenario-based test where test administers can ask between multiple questions about a scenario, raising the difficulty with each correct answer.

Fire Chief Brad Dunham, said Hill isn't the only one in his department to do so. There were two other applicants who did the same a few years ago. Dunham added about 50% of the test takers pass the Pennsylvania portion of the exam to earn their certification, while the National Registry is harder and knocks out a lot of applicants out. He said if the applicants are there for the right reason, then they should pass.

"He's a semi-brainiac," Dunham said about Hill, saying the teen didn't have too much problem getting through it.

He is proud of 18-year-old Hill, like the other members his in department, and commends the teen for taking the test while also taking honors classes. He added the National Registry doesn't give anyone a participation trophy for showing up. They do have to put the work in to get the certification.

Hill said the test was “fairly natural” to him. He did study a lot and is grateful he took the bulk of the class during the summer because if it was during the school year, which would have been double the studying.

When asked how hard it is to pass the exam, he replied, "that depends who you ask."

According to the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, there are over 300,000 EMTs registered with a national certification in Pennsylvania. The site also said 63% of test takers passed on their first attempt in 2021.

Hill got onto this path when he started volunteering about 2.5 years ago with the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department, which is a mile down the road from the high school. The idea came around partly because his dad, Randy, volunteers at the department to help fight wildland fires, which intrigued the younger Hill enough to think about it.

“Honestly, it was very spur of the moment,” he said about his decision.

Hill added there wasn’t a lot leading up to his decision to sign up.

“Just one day I kind of thought you know what it would probably be pretty cool, so I reached out to the chief and the next day I was filling out the application,” he said.

His role is limited as a junior firefighter. He said Dunham, lets the junior firefighters participate as much as they are allowed, which Hill enjoyed. Junior firefighters were not allowed to work during school hours, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and could not train with live fires. He was allowed to assist with exterior fires and other tasks. However, he could not fight wildland fires because the minimum certification age is 18, but can start that training soon.

Dunham said Hill will start training to become an interior firefighter in November because he just aged into the program.

"Will is a great asset to the department," Dunham said, also calling Hill very upstanding, respectful, a hard worker and a "good kid."

Because of how much Hill enjoys his volunteer position, it was only natural for him to become an EMT to be able to help more people. Rather than just fighting fires, he can also help them in person.

Before volunteering, he had a definite plan to become a mechanical engineer, but he also didn't do a lot outside of school then. Hill has since changed his mind and learned he likes to help people in other ways. This led him to realize he might want to do something medical-oriented and maybe become a paramedic or flight paramedic.

“I don’t know what the future’s going to hold,” he said.

That’s also why he chose to get a national certification rather than just a Pennsylvania-based one. He wanted to make sure he would have options if his college choice or career took him away from the state. Dunham said while not all states accept the National Registry certification, it will still help Hill get a certification for that state faster and easier.

Now that he has the certification, he hopes to be hired by local fire departments. Hill said he is old enough by state laws, but noted that many individual fire departments have their own rules on hiring.

