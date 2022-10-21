Library services shift to Windsor Manor Elementary during construction

Kaltreider-Bender Library will temporarily shift services to the Windsor Manor Elementary School while its South Charles Street location is closed for construction through early 2023.

“Construction progress at Kaltreider’s permanent location is apparent," said York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert. "The expansion at the rear of the building is now in place and that will house the children’s area and conference room after interior renovations are finished."

Patrons should turn onto Second Street from Windsor Street and use the school’s rear entrance. The library will be inside “Rear Door 5A” at the school, located at 2110 Windsor Rd., Windsor.

A few services will be offered at school, such as book checkout and return, browsing new books, scanning, copying and printing.

It will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will be closed on the weekends.

The school location cannot offer services such as faxing, restrooms, computer access or a book drop-off. Patrons should return any borrowed materials during the library’s hours or any other York County Library, which hours and directions can be found at www.yorklibraries.org.

