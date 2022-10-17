York College's new Graham Center focuses on collaboration, innovation

A presentation with a former Starbucks executive will kick off the opening of a new York College program: the Graham Center for Collaborative Innovation.

The free event, presented by former Starbucks senior Vice President Sandra Taylor, will highlight her experiences with risk management and collaboration to achieve higher goals. The presentation is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Waldner Performing Arts Center on the York College campus.

Those interested in attending must RSVP through Eventbrite.

The event sets the stage for the college's latest concept: a collaborative, innovative integration in learning between students, faculty and local business owners, said Dominic DelliCarpini, the executive director for the Graham Center.

"Our classes will be project-based and experiential, so that they can actually work directly with some of the local businesses," DelliCarpini said. "That's going to give our students a better education and have a chance to actually build their resume while they're still in college."

While October's event kicks off the program, the Graham Center will have a physical location inside the Mill House on Kings Mill Depot. With renovations underway now, DelliCarpini said the building is slated to open by early 2023.

"We will have lots of space for businesses to lease from us inside the center," DelliCarpini said. "And what we're imagining is our faculty and students will be able to rub elbows with local business folks."

Though York College's Graham Center for Collaborative Innovation is opening this October, it should not be confused with Penn State York's Graham Center for Innovation and Collaboration, which opened in 2021. Though both facilities have been funded by Don Graham, they are separate entities, DelliCarpini said.

"We see this as an opportunity to work with our colleagues at Penn State York," he added.