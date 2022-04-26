Red Lion school district superintendent retiring after 11 years

Red Lion Area School District's superintendent is retiring after serving the district in that role for 11 years.

Scott Deisley will retire on Jan. 11. He began his career as an English teacher in the Lititz-area Warwick School District before serving as a principal and administrator in several other central Pennsylvania school systems.

"Dr. Deisley has navigated some of our most challenging district moments with integrity and steadfast leadership," said Christine Crone, Red Lion's school board president.

Crone said the search for the district's next superintendent will begin immediately.

In a written statement, Deisley said he remains committed to Red Lion School District and is excited for what the future holds.

“We have a strong team of administrators, faculty, and staff, and I have full confidence in the Red Lion Area Board of School Directors," Deisley said.

In addition to his work in Red Lion, Deisley has also served as the superintendent of record at York County School of Technology and on the board of the United Way of York County.

