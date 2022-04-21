Satanic Temple considering legal action against York-area school district

The Satanic Temple is considering legal action against a York County school district after its "After School Satan Club" was voted down Tuesday by board members.

Lucien Greaves, the nontheistic religious group's co-founder, said the Northern York County School District board violated the First Amendment in its near-unanimous vote to bar the club from its elementary school.

"It's just not within their authority at all," Greaves told The York Dispatch. "It's not up to the school board to vote as to whether we have the same civil liberties as anybody else."

Despite its use of Satanic imagery, the Salem, Massachusetts-based organization "encourages benevolence and empathy." The Internal Revenue Service granted it tax-exempt status in 2019, but the temple in fact advocates for stronger separation between church and state — often via lawsuits.

Parent initiated process: Ken Sechrist, the school board president, told The York Dispatch on Thursday that the idea for the club was initiated by a parent, Samantha Groome. Back in March, he said, Superintendent Steve Kirkpatrick sent Groome a letter denying the request.

Typically, such clubs are created based on student interest — not at the request of a parent, Sechrist said.

In response to the initial denial, Groome asked to address the board and re-state her case. During that appeal, Sechrist said Groome noted that the district allowed students to attend the Joy El Christian club during school hours.

Joy El is an off-campus, faith-based activities organization. As of Thursday, the Joy El club is not listed under student activities on Northern Elementary's website.

Sechrist said that in order for students to attend Joy El activities, they need to make that request.

"We're not providing transportation to Joy El," he said. "The club has absolutely nothing to do with our district. If Groome wanted to start a Satanic club using the same guidelines that Joy El did, she'd have a club today."

The Satanic Temple is considering bringing the school district to court based on Tuesday's vote.

"You can expect most likely our lawsuit to be filed," Greaves said. "The community's going to end up having to pay hefty legal costs that they would never be burdened with if they had a school board that understood its own function."

Sechrist, when asked about the possible litigation, said the district was working with a lawyer under the assumption that they could be sued.

Looking to boost critical thinking: The Satanic Temple created the national After School Satan Club based on a self-corrected learning curriculum designed for helping children build critical thinking skills and scientific thought — not converting kids to Satanism, Greaves said.

Despite that, the matter drew strong interest from the community.

Wellsville resident Jodie Osborne, for example, cited the scripture while speaking in front of a crowd Tuesday evening.

“I’m sad all we are talking about is Satan. It’s not about Satan, it’s about God,” Osborne told PennLive. “Wrongs will be righted, and if we don’t start standing now, we’re going to lose our nation.”

Every board member voted against allowing the club to form except Thomas Welch, according to PennLive.

Greaves, in responding to Northern York's decision, cited a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case: Good News Club v. Milford Central School.

In this ruling, the court found that a school district could not prohibit First Amendment free speech rights of groups — and in this case, the Evangelical-based Good News Club — back in 2001.

"The school board was stupid enough to say that you know, if we took Satan out of our name, our chances would be much better," Greaves said. "And there's no other way you can look at that [than] discrimination."

