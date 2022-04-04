'Deeply saddened': School community reels from loss of 16-year-old student

Dover Area School District is reeling after a 16-year-old student died in a crash on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we must inform you that we have lost a member of our school family," the district said in a statement. "An 11th-grade student at the high school passed away yesterday in a tragic car accident."

Autumn Short, 16, of Dover Township, was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a report from the county coroner's office.

Autumn was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle that was in a crash with another vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in Dover Township, near the 1500 block of East Canal Road, the report said. She was wearing a seat belt.

An Acura Integra traveling south on Fox Run Road failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Ford pickup truck heading east on East Canal Road, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The driver of the Acura was an 18-year-old resident of Dover Township who was taken to York Hospital for a head injury. Autumn, a passenger in the Acura, died after she was transported to the hospital, Northern Regional reported.

The 52-year-old driver of the pickup truck, also a Dover Township resident, was not injured.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's office said.

Students, parents and others immediately took to social media to remember Autumn and express their condolences.

Dover Area School District's crisis team is coordinating with internal and external counselors to help students and staff members through their grief. Counseling services were to be provided Monday and continue through the week, according to the district.

"As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss," its statement reads. "One of our pillars as a district is our strength as a community. Together, as a school community, we will continue to support each other through this difficult time."

On Monday, Director of Public Safety Brad Perkins, the school district's director of public safety, declined further comment Monday.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.