'A lifelong dream': At 65, one woman graduates from York College

Almost 50 years ago — when a teenage Dixie Weaver attended high school — she was told that she wouldn't succeed in college.

Back in the 1970s, women were expected to get married and start a family after high school. For most, like 65-year-old Weaver, there was little opportunity for higher education, she said.

“That was just a lifelong dream of mine — to be a college person," Weaver, of McSherrystown, said. “Most of my life, I always thought that I wasn’t smart.”

Despite her insecurities, Weaver pushed down her fears and took the plunge: pursuing a college education. Now, her lifelong dream will soon become reality.

Weaver graduates from York College on Wednesday with a major in behavioral science and minors in women's studies and administration. It wasn't easy getting to that point though — it took her 10 years.

She worked from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. before making the 40-minute commute to York College for one class each semester. Then, she retired in 2015 and began taking three classes at a time.

When she first started taking classes, professors and students were a little taken aback by an older student among 20-year-olds. Now, Weaver is treated like any other student — and that's what she loves most about the experience.

She loves going to the college's basketball games, and some students have invited the Adams County resident to bars after class, like Murph's Study Hall.

“Just feeling like a kid and having the kids accept me even though I don't look 25," Weaver said. “They took me in and made me feel like a college kid — I just feel like I fit in.”

Weaver wasn't the only one learning from York College. Professors and students learned a lot from her personal experiences growing up in the 1970s.

For example, her history teacher once asked Weaver to explain what it was like to grow up in a time when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

With a degree in behavioral science, Weaver's passion is studying concussions. After receiving her diploma from York College, she is considering going for her master's degree.

For now, though, her graduation is the only thing on her mind — and the one topic of conversation that makes her cry.

“It's like an accumulation of my entire life’s dreams,” she said, teary-eyed. "It makes me cry, because it's something I've always wanted to do."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

