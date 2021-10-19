Meet the candidates running for York City School District

Four seats on the York City school board will be up for grabs during next month's election.

Two incumbents — President Margie Orr and Vice President Lisa Kennedy — are seeking reelection, while two newcomers — LaQuinn Thompson and Tynisha Banks Wilkes — also will appear on the ballot.

The York Dispatch reached out to the candidates to get a sense of their campaign platforms and what each would bring to the board.

Learn more about each candidate below:

Lisa Kennedy (D)

Lisa Kennedy did not return requests for comment.

Kennedy, who runs a campaign page on Facebook, is vying for her second term.

"Your vote determines who represents you and your families in the School District of the City of York," Kennedy said in a Facebook post back in May. "I humbly ask for your vote to continue building and creating the best opportunities for our children."

Margie Orr (D)

Margie Orr has served on the York City school board for 12 years — making her the longest-serving board member and president consecutively.

“If I am successful, my goal is going to remain the same: It's taking care of the children," she said.

One of the issues Orr said she hopes to tackle if reelected is hiring more Black and Hispanic teachers within the district.

Compared to students of color within York City School District, the majority of teachers are white, she said.

“The kids need to see people of themselves and I think it would be so helpful to see themselves in their teachers," Orr said. “I think we need to focus on hiring more minority teachers."

Additionally, Orr said she hopes to bring back focus on the school district budget. Hotly debated charter schools within the district have brought tensions between those in favor of charters and those against it.

Though Orr said she was neither for nor against charter schools — the existence of them in the district does effect the budget and how money is allocated to each school.

LaQuinn Thompson (D)

LaQuinn Thompson first got interested in working with children after serving as the community outreach director for St. Matthew's youth center for five years.

He realized that as a young adult, he could talk with children on a level more relatable and help them through means he was familiar with. Most recently, he took a job in August as a STEAM instructor at Lincoln Charter.

“The next generation is a little bit more outspoken," Thompson said. "I want to give them the opportunity to amplify their voices to the board and to the teachers about what they want to learn."

For him, exposure and opportunity are two of the biggest things he hopes to change for the better in the district. For example, Thompson said he would encourage the use of more technology to give students better access to different tools for learning.

Coming from a charter school, Thompson said he is aware that not every teacher, parent or board member is in favor of them.

He said he hopes, however, he can collaborate and communicate to help district officials and families see his side as a charter school teacher.

Additionally, Thompson offered his perspective on how he might approach the district's financial situation.

“It's not going to happen over night, but if I'm able to talk with the board and how I can add my piece to it with my connections in the community ..." he said. "I think it's going to take a village to make this thing happen."

Tynisha Wilkes (D)

Tynisha Wilkes did not return requests for comment.

According to her LinkedIn page, Wilkes has worked at Lincoln Charter for 11 years. She's served in various positions, including a special education paraprofessional, attendance officer and behavioral specialist.

She graduated from Ashford University in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in applied behavior anaylsis, according to her LinkedIn.

