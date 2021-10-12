'Politically injected': Central York school board race heats up amid intense scrutiny

With less than one month before the Nov. 2 general election, several Central York school board candidates from both parties are concerned about how the charged political climate will impact the vote.

"It's become so politically injected," said Republican candidate Laura Bond. "It's kind of a shame."

The election, of course, comes amid a particularly fraught time for the district. In the last few months, at least four long-serving administrators have retired or resigned. The current Republican-dominated school board faced protest and global scrutiny for a book ban that it ultimately reversed. Most recently, that board spent $2,000 to join an amicus brief alleging that state health officials don't have the authority to require masking in schools.

Six seats are up from grabs on the Central York School District board, with 12 candidates on the ballot. Only two incumbents — Veronica Gemma and Tim Strickler — are seeking reelection.

Eight candidates are vying for four seats that each hold a four-year term, while four other candidates are vying for two seats with an unexpired two-year term. Those two seats will replace previous board members who stepped down during their terms.

Regardless of the results, the lack of incumbents means that Central York will see a large number of new board members next year. It follows several election cycles in which the old guard — many of them moderate Republicans — stepped aside or were defeated in primaries.

Board member Michael Wagner, who is not seeking reelection, said that shift will likely pose a challenge for the district.

"That's a big gap in institutional knowledge," Wagner said.

Though each candidate's political party is noted on the ballot, many candidates have pointed out that board positions aren't considered political seats. Multiple candidates identified the heavily politicized book ban and masking issues as key subjects in the year ahead.

Laura Bond said the political divisiveness changed the way she campaigned. During the primary election, Bond campaigned in a group with three other Republican candidates: Gemma, Strickler and Faith Casale.

About two months ago, Bond broke away from the group and chose to campaign independently. She said she did that because she believes board members should be impartial, and she would rather represent families and taxpayers than a political party.

"I need to be for families," she said.

The York Dispatch reached out to the candidates to get a sense of their campaign platforms and what each would bring to the board.

Learn more about each candidate below:

Candidates for the four four-year terms

Laura Bond (R)

If elected, Bond said, she would like to return the board's focus to core academics. Part of that involves addressing ongoing issues for Central York, like shortages of food and bus drivers, and maintenance needs.

"That's all critical infrastructure for the district," Bond said.

As a registered nurse, Bond said she sees the benefits of wearing masks at her hospital, but she is not convinced that students need to be wearing them in the classroom. She is opposed to Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate for schools, and would be opposed to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing they are both choices that should be up to parents.

When it comes to Central York's book ban, Bond said the biggest issue was how long the board took to vet the resources on the list. She said the board lacked transparency through the process, and should have held a public meeting to discuss each resource independently and allow for public comment.

"Tabling things doesn't help," Bond said.

Joel Folkemer (D)

Joel Folkemer, of Manchester Township, decided to run at the start of last summer after noticing a number of decisions he disagreed with that "reflected poorly" on the district community.

The issues he noticed included tabled curriculums for several subjects, including language arts, health, guidance and social studies.

He added that the current school board lacks a sense of transparency that he hopes to bring if he is elected.

“Seeing all these decisions made would only push our district down," Folkemer said. “Seeing this constant pushing things to the side, tabling them and ignoring them — that convinced me to get involved."

As a Lutheran pastor, Folkemer said, he can build upon communication skills while also respecting different opinions.

He added that he is in favor of mask mandates and supports measures to ensure student safety.

“We put ourselves and taxpayers at great risk and open up the district to lawsuits if we went against (the mask mandate),” Folkemer said. “I would never do anything to risk taxpayers' dollars through needless lawsuits."

Amy Milsten (D)

Amy Milsten, of Manchester Township, said the best way to respond to disagreeing with how an elected board operates is to take action. After a year of being unhappy with how Central York School District has operated, Milsten is doing just that.

“Rather than complain and feel like I'm talking into the air, I figure the best thing to do is run myself," Milsten said.

Milsten worked as a substitute teacher in the district for roughly three or four years — and in doing so gained a broad experience of how students best learn and work with their peers, she said.

“I loved the experience, and I felt like in that little time I made a real connection with those students," Milsten said.

In addition to her experience as a substitute teacher, Milsten has a background in science that she said can be especially useful in the current landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you are elected to a position, it is your job to make the decisions that are expected of the position," Milsten said. "If the decision is difficult and you don't have that skill set or knowledge — and you have people around you that do — it is your obligation to reach out to the people to make an informed decision."

Rebecca Reik (D)

Rebecca Reik, of Manchester Township, has taught in the York City School District for almost 34 years.

With decades of childhood education and development under her belt, Reik said she could bring a unique perspective to Central York's school board.

“I have a strong investment in kids and public education," Reik said. “I think that I have something that would be a benefit to the school board — I think I would bring a wealth of knowledge.”

Like Folkemer, Reik said the delayed and tabled decisions made by Central York's board only hurt the children attending school in the district.

She said her main focus will be on providing children with the education they need to succeed.

“I just feel like this is a natural extension for me," Reik said. "I think a school board needs balance."

Corey Thurman (D)

As a parent in the district, Corey Thurman said he is running for the school board to ensure that every voice from all perspectives is heard.

The Manchester Township resident is running a campaign backed by the philosophy of putting students first.

"As a Central York School Board member, I would bring accountability by being mindful of the community that entrust its board members to make decisions for their children," Thurman said via email. "Being able and willing to communicate with fellow board members along with the community, will ensure the best decisions are made for our schools."

Like several of the other candidates, Thurman too said he could bring good communication and transparency to the board.

With one child currently attending a Central York school and another child entering school soon, Thurman said if elected he would make choices that are right for all students and families in the district.

"I believe in the importance of making sure every child in the district receives a quality education in order to be successful in their future endeavors," Thurman said.

Faith Casale (R)

Did not return a request for comment.

Casale, who has spoken out publicly against masking at board meetings, said in a statement to the Central York Public Teachers Organization that she worked "in the medical field" for 20 years and has served a ministry leader. She's the parent of a Central student.

Veronica Gemma (R)

Did not return a request for comment.

Gemma, who initially backed the book ban during last year's debate over diversity curriculum, told the PTO that she also serves on the York Adams Academy school board in North York. She holds a business degree.

Tim Strickler (R)

Declined to comment.

Strickler, who serves as chief financial officer for the tech firm Communications Electronics in Timonium, Maryland, told the PTO that he has two high school students in the district. He said he "support[s] getting our children back in school."

Candidates for the unexpired two-year term

Wendy Crane (R)

As a frequent attendee of Central York school board meetings for the past five years, Crane said she decided to run for a seat on the board to be more involved in the district's decisions.

Crane is a mother of four children, two of whom still attend Central York schools, and has worked as a teacher in public and private schools for 25 years.

She ran for one of the four four-year seats during the primary election in May but did not receive enough votes to continue, so she opted to run for one of the two unexpired two-year terms, which were not on the ballot in the primary.

If elected, Crane said, she wants to advocate for fiscal responsibility and tighten the district's curriculum, returning the board's focus to core academics. Throughout the campaign, she said one of the most important topics to voters appears to be the candidates' positions on COVID-19 policies.

"That's been a big thing already," Crane said. "It's going to continue to be a big thing."

Crane said she believes masks and the COVID-19 vaccine should be up to parents to decide, although she does not intend to defy a state order.

Crane said she does not support Central York's previous book ban, and argued that parents have the power to complain about individual resources if they don't want them taught in the classroom. She said the board should have revisited the list of resources after their decision to restrict them in November, but they never did, and that was the biggest problem.

"It was the perfect storm," Crane said.

Lydell D. Dunn (D)

Chiropractor Lydell D. Dunn said he decided to run because he did not like the direction the school board was taking, particularly its decisions related to the pandemic and the book ban.

"It's the wrong direction at the wrong time," Dunn said.

Dunn said he believes the board's recent decisions regarding masks, including joining an anti-mask lawsuit, are influenced by politics rather than science. The board is putting students and their families at risk, Dunn said, for what appears to be a political play.

If elected, Dunn said, most of his goals would be short-term because his term would only be for two years. Mainly, he said he wants to ensure that the book ban does not return.

Dunn described the book ban as "the action of a pouting toddler" and said the board was either incompetent or bigoted in its decision. He said the decision should not have been on pause for so long, considering many of the materials were children's books that did not take long to read.

"You can read them in about eight minutes," Dunn said.

Amelia McMillan (D)

Amelia McMillan had a "lengthy list" of reasons why she decided to run for the school board, mainly centered around the loss of trust between the community and the current board.

McMillan is a mother of two children, with one child attending a Central York school, and has a background in human resources. She previously ran for one of the four four-year seats during the primary election but did not receive enough votes to continue, so she is now running for one of the two unexpired two-year terms.

If elected, McMillan said, she wants to support teachers and to advocate for mental health resources for students and staff. She also said she will work to ensure the board's decisions are fact-based, not politically motivated.

"I think it's very political right now, and it shouldn't be," McMillan said.

McMillan identified Central York's book ban as a political decision, and said the board used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse not to revisit the decision after members restricted the resources in November.

The board's focus on political issues is hurting Central York's curriculum, with several subjects in need of improvement, McMillan said, including math and social studies.

McMillan is supportive of the current mask requirement in schools, but said she would reconsider her stance once Central York's COVID-19 cases dropped, or when the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for younger children. She said many voters are concerned about the candidates' position on COVID-19 policy, but she isn't sure that should play a big role in the election.

"I don't think it's a four-year issue," McMillan said.

Danielle Allison (R)

Did not return a request for comment.

In a Facebook post, Allison said she serves as a registered nurse and lamented "that our children have experienced much loss through social distancing, face coverings and the fear that has been surrounding them." Her goal is to maintain low taxes.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ErinBamer.