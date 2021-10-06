Central York School District joins anti-masking legal battle amid protests

Central York school officials have joined several other districts — including Spring Grove, locally — in protesting Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide masking mandate.

The school board, in a 6-2 vote Monday night, agreed to spend $2,000 in order to join an amicus brief alleging that state health officials don't have the authority to require masking in schools.

Those who voted in favor of filing were Veronica Gemma, Jodi Grothe, Vickie Guth, Kyle King, Tim Strickler and Chris Farling. Board members opposed to the move were Jane Johnson and Michael Wagner — who both agreed it would be a waste of taxpayer dollars.

"I don't like the fact that we may spend taxpayers' money — only $2,000 — just to put our name on something to say that we've done it," Wagner said during Monday's meeting. "I get the point of the argument, and it's a discussion, but spending taxpayer dollars just to say that we've done that, I don't agree with."

Gemma and Strickler are both up for reelection in November.

The amicus brief would be submitted as part of the case against the state Department of Health filed by state GOP leaders and various other parties. According to court records, the masking opponents seek to overturn the "disease control measure" that was enacted to "preserve in-person education and protect students and teachers in the midst of a global pandemic."

Central York planned to join the Spring Grove Area School District in opposing the mask mandate. Both districts have been the site of heated protests both in favor of and against masking in the schools. Central, meanwhile, recently reversed a controversial book ban against predominantly nonwhite authors that drew protest from students.

Central board member Farling argued that children aren't required to wear masks anywhere else except in schools. He added that in other states, these decisions are left to the local school boards.

"I think it's a travesty what we're doing to these kids — particularly our special needs kids," Farling said. "I think it's worth the shot."

Wagner fired back that the pandemic isn't over.

"Looking at the chart that's on the district website, we have 14 cases in the current 14-day period at one of our schools. We would have closed that school, I believe, last year with that many cases," he said. "It's not over. Children are getting sick — I happen to believe masks make a difference."

